Sportsmen’s association hosts largest annual banquet in history

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association Wild Game Banquet attendees enjoyed a wide spread of delicious foods including sushi, smoked fish, deer lasagna and the ever popular, moose roast.

Sportsmanship, good cheer and a shared love of hunting and fishing were on the minds of 200 people at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s Annual Wild Game Banquet.

While this was by far the biggest turnout the banquet has seen since its inception according to the association’s president Lorne Barron it was also one of their lowest years for giving out awards. The Sportsmen’s Association offers trophies in some 32 categories in fish and wildlife, with distinctions made for rifle and archery.

Everything from black bears to deer is eligible to be graded and while plenty of hunting happened this year, not a lot of people brought their harvest in for assessment. Even a “two-pointer deer” would have won a trophy this year, and the association encourages all its members to submit more animals for evaluation next year.

This year the banquet was once more a delicious feast for the eyes and palette with plenty of moose, salmon and even deer lasagna to feast upon. Plates of food were indeed enthusiastically and diligently consumed by the gathered attendees of the night.

At the award ceremony this year Al Campsall once more won big taking home the Mule Deer Typical Archery trophy for a deer scored at 155 6/8,” Moose Trophy for a moose scored at 148” and the trophy for Aggregate Archery for the Mule Deer with an aggregate score of a 107 per cent. Lee Jackman, meanwhile, took second in Mule Deer Typical Archery with a 93 4/8” deer.

For the ladies, the Mule Deer Typical was won by Michelle Iverson with a 164” deer closely followed by Debra Barron with grade of 114 4/8”. Michelle went on to win the Open Big Game Aggregate Score trophy with a score of 84 per cent.

In the Elk category, John Walker narrowly edged out Keith Iverson for the win with scores of 248 5/8” and 230 7/8” respectively. At 70 1/2” Lloyd Como brought home the award for Canada Goose.

Rarely given out is the trophy for a Bison which went to Shelby Cayen this year with a 68 6/8” beast.

On the fishing side, Bryan Povelofskie took first in Trout Catch and Release with a seven pound five ounces fish and the Char Lake Trout category with an 11 pound two ounces fish.

His wife Vivian Povelofskie came second in Trout Catch and Release with a three pound three ounces fish.

For the Biff’s Pond award, given to anyone who fish in said pond, Judy Jenkins won with a two-pound fish.

The final award of the night was the Sportsman of the Year Trophy, which went to Mary Thurow for all the hard work she continues to do for the association year round.



A selection of live and silent auction items and prizes on display at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s Annual Wild Game Banquet. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Bryan Povelofski picked up two fishing trophies for Trout Catch and Release and Char Lake Trout. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Judy Jenkins picked up the Biff’s Ponds trophy awarded for a two-pound trout she caught.

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association member and Cariboo Archer Al Campsall was presented with three awards at this year’s WLSA Wild Game Banquet: mule deer typical, moose and aggregate archery.

The Elk trophy went to John Walker at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s Annual Wild Game Banquet. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Lloyd Como took home the Canada Goose Trophy for a 70 1/2” Goose. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Shelby Cayen picked up the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s top bison trophy, which, in the past, has been rarely awarded to members.