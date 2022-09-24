Soul 2 Sole trail event at McLeese Lake shows off Cariboo views

Shelley Walker, from left, Deanna Saunders, Kate Macalister participated in the Soul 2 Sole run event at McLeese Lake on Sept. 17, 2022. (Jesse Banyard photo) Deanna Saunders of Williams Lake gets her photo taken at the scenic overlook during the Soul 2 Sole trail event in McLeese Lake on Sept. 17. (Photo submitted) Erin Davison in the front from Quesnel & Kate Macalister from McLeese Lake participate in the Soul 2 Sole event in McLeese Lake on Sept. 17. (Photo submitted)

It was the third annual Soul 2 Sole trail event in McLeese Lake on Sept. 17.

The fun trail run and hike event saw 93 people come out to take part, which highlights the scenic trails in the McLeese Lake area with 2 km, 11 km and 16 km options for runners and hikers.

“I really wanted to do an event out there because it’s so beautiful,” said organizer Candace Miller, owner of Reason2Run in Quesnel. Miller and her husband moved to McLeese Lake because he works in Williams Lake and she works in Quesnel, so it was in between.

A runner herself, she noticed the wonderful trails and wanted to get more people out to see what the area had to offer.

While participation was down slightly this year from their two previous years, she said there are a lot more events back up and running, so this may have been a factor, but the weather cooperated.

“It was an absolutely beautiful day,” noted Miller.

Runners are treated to beautiful viewpoints overlooking Soda Creek Sweet Corn, which also sponsors the event with corn and burgers by donation.

With no first, second and third places, instead, the event rewards participants with a chance at one of the 40 prizes they draw bib numbers for and great views.

“It’s a wonderful event,” explained Miller, who said the proceeds for this year’s event will go to the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission.

Donations from the food raised around $700 and along with the entry fees the event raised nearly $2,500, said Miller, who was tallying the totals on Tuesday.

Costs for both medals and their run T-shirts went up, but Miller said entry fees did not go up this year.

“I was super happy with the outcome,” reported Miller.

While everyone gets a medal for participating, the following are some of the first finisher times for participants:

Roan Davison was the fastest time in the kids 2 km 10 minutes 29 seconds. Keith Jackson was the fastest time in the 16 km with 1 hour, 19 minutes and 10 seconds. Nadia Wallin was the fastest time for the 11 km run with 1 hour, 3 minutes and 12 seconds

Lily Davison and Friday Borsato-Stobbe were the fastest time for the 11 km hike, finishing in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 14 seconds.

