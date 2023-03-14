Larissa Franklin (left) has been playing on the Softball Canada Women’s National Team since 2013. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Larissa Franklin (left) has been playing on the Softball Canada Women’s National Team since 2013. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

11 of the 22 athletes named to the roster hail from B.C.

Softball Canada has released its 2023 Women’s National Team lineup, which includes a large number of athletes from all over B.C.

One of the returning B.C. athletes is Larissa Franklin, who has been competing on the national team for a decade now.

Most recently, Franklin helped Team Canada put up a dominating performance at the WBSC Americas Pan American Championship, earning them a silver medal and a spot in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in July.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team advance to world cup group stage

In total, 22 athletes were named to the Women’s National Team athlete pool for the upcoming season, with exactly half of them coming from B.C.

• Ruby Anderson (Victoria, B.C.)

• Lauren Benson (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Dorval (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Entzminger (Victoria, B.C.)

• Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Sara Groenewegen (Langley, B.C.)

• Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.)

• Kianna Jones (Surrey, B.C.)

• Madelyn McKinnon (Surrey, B.C.)

• Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.)

• Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford, B.C.)

One of the team’s assistant coaches also hails from B.C., with Port Coquitlam’s Jenn Salling being named to the coaching staff for the 2023 season, working alongside head coach Kaleigh Rafter.

All of these athletes will be eligible to compete at any games and events in the new season, which will the Canada Cup, WBSC World Cup Group Stage, and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordLangleyMaple RidgePro sportsSoftballSurrey

Previous story
FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game program

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
RCMP seize 480 grams of suspected fentanyl from vehicle in Williams Lake

Kayden Ford-Jalbert holds up the sign for Williams Lake at the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships. He was the sole skater from the lakecity at the provincial competition. (Nancy Jalbert photo)
Williams Lake speed skater breaks his best times at provincials

A woman in Williams Lake would like to see a shelter for women and children developed in a rural setting. (Pixabay.com)
Domestic abuse survivor advocates for rural shelter in Williams Lake area

Beyond the Haunting is a team of paranormal investigators who include Kelly Ireland (left), Corine Carey and Leanne Sallenback. Their documentary, Haunted Gold Rush, won the Tourism BC Innovation award as part of the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality awards. (Photo submitted)
Haunted Gold Rush documentary scoops Tourism BC Innovation Award

Pop-up banner image