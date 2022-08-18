Soccer association hosts UNBC exhibition game, free skills camp in Williams Lake

Brityn Hinsche will be playing in her hometown of Williams Lake Aug. 22 with her UNBC team. (Richard Abney/UNBC Timberwolves photo)

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is hosting the UNBC women’s varsity soccer team on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. for their second annual exhibition game in town.

Oliver Hitch said everyone is invited to come up to the Esler Sports Complex and cheer on the players, including hometown UNBC player Brityn Hinsche, as they play an intra-squad exhibition match.

A goalkeeper, Hinsche first signed with the UNBC Timberwolves in May 2021 for the 2021-2022 Canada West season. She took up the goalkeeping position when she was ten, and began attending UNBC camps when she was in Grade 9.

Following the exhibition game, the team will host a free skills camp from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“We’d love to get the word out there to support the club, university and just have an enjoyable event,” said Hitch.

