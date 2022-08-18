Brityn Hinsche will be playing in her hometown of Williams Lake Aug. 22 with her UNBC team. (Richard Abney/UNBC Timberwolves photo)

Brityn Hinsche will be playing in her hometown of Williams Lake Aug. 22 with her UNBC team. (Richard Abney/UNBC Timberwolves photo)

Soccer association hosts UNBC exhibition game, free skills camp in Williams Lake

The game takes place Monday evening, Aug. 22

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is hosting the UNBC women’s varsity soccer team on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. for their second annual exhibition game in town.

Oliver Hitch said everyone is invited to come up to the Esler Sports Complex and cheer on the players, including hometown UNBC player Brityn Hinsche, as they play an intra-squad exhibition match.

A goalkeeper, Hinsche first signed with the UNBC Timberwolves in May 2021 for the 2021-2022 Canada West season. She took up the goalkeeping position when she was ten, and began attending UNBC camps when she was in Grade 9.

Following the exhibition game, the team will host a free skills camp from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“We’d love to get the word out there to support the club, university and just have an enjoyable event,” said Hitch.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

soccer

Previous story
UBC study finds pro hockey players reluctant to access mental health support

Just Posted

Brityn Hinsche. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Soccer association hosts UNBC exhibition game, free skills camp in Williams Lake

Retired Fire Chief Randy Isfeld handed the chief’s hat to new Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson in September, 2018, a tradition in with the fire department. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Williams Lake fire chief makes move to oversee Abbotsford fire rescue services

Billie Sheridan has moved out of the shadows to stand up with pride for Pride in the Puddle. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Working to support LGBTQ2S+ in Williams Lake

Windbreaker takes out some would-be robbers with one of his six-shooters as part of a scene called “No Girl No Money” as part of the Cowboy Action Shoot on Aug. 13. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wyoming Will the fastest shooter in the Cariboo