Registration is currently underway for the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association’s 2018 season. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Soccer association digging in cleats for 2018 season

The WLYSA is already busy at work making preparations for the 2018 season.

There may be snow blanketing the lakecity, but the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is already busy at work making preparations for the 2018 season.

Registration for the upcoming season is now underway, with early registration dates applying until Feb. 16. Any registrations received after April 6 will be put on a waitlist and be accepted only if room is available.

The WLYSA notes 2018 will be the final year the association will be sending registration forms out in the mail and, moving forward, will be shifting to electronic notifications by e-mail, the WLYSA website and Facebook, for registration and other notifications of WLYSA events.

Online registration for the 2018 season is available at the following link: https://wlysa.soccerregistrar.com/index.php?fuseaction=league.form&id=2

For families in need of funding assistance to register for soccer, KidSport and Jumpstart funding is available to families in need and application forms are available at the WLYSA office or on the documents page of its website at http://wlysa.com/club-info/documents/.

Once again this year, the WLYSA is organizing its popular Soccer Festival for April of 2018.

It will be a free event to provide support, connections and continuing education for players, officials and coaches — currently slated for April 14, 2018 at the Esler Soccer Fields.

The WLYSA plans to offer several camps and development clinics including:

• Free soccer camp for players ages U6-U8 (2010-2010) and U9-U11 (2007-2009)

• Free Active Start coaching clinic for coaches of the U4-U6 players

• Free coaching development (sessions on injury prevention, nutrition, ethics and management

• Free referee development (on-field session to brush up on skills with BC Soccer Association mentor

• Free goalkeeping development (on-field session for goalkeepers and keeper coaches)

• Free child care

• Lunch and draw prizes provided

The WLYSA also notes several important dates coming up for the 2018 season:

• Feb. 16: early registration deadline

• April 7-8: learn to train clinic

• April 14: Active Start soccer festival

• April 19-21: league games begin

• April 30 to May 7: team/individual pictures

• May 11: volunteer appreciation dinner/barbecue

• June 12-16: minis windup (U4 to U10)

• June 18-23: seniors windup (U11 to U18)

• July 23-27: European Football School (EFS) camp (date may be subject to change)

Additionally, applications for the positions of rep and rep development coaches are currently available with the association and being taken until Jan. 10.

For more, visit the WLYSA website link for a rep/rep development coach application form: http://wlysa.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/WLYSA-Rep-Coach-application-2018.pdf.

The application can be submitted in person at the Esler Sports Complex or by e-mailing admin@wlysa.com.

For more information on the upcoming season for the WLYSA contact the office at 250-392-1103 or e-mail admin@wlysa.com.

Previous story
Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Just Posted

Soccer association digging in cleats for 2018 season

The WLYSA is already busy at work making preparations for the 2018 season.

Clean sweep for the New Year

City crews work New Years Day removing snow from city streets

Aiming for a great New Year

Williams Lake Sportsmens Association shooters take part in annual New Years Day Turkey Shoot

Frozen wonderland greets New Years Eve revellers at Nimpo Lake

Ice sculptures and fireworks part of the fun out west

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death Alexandru Radita, a 15-year-old, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

UPDATE: Power still out to 200 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 200 following ice storms

Most Read