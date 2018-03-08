It’s Family Fun Day at Yank’s Peak this Saturday for the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club.

Snowmobilers invited for Powder Kings Family Fun Day

The Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting its Family Fun Day Saturday, March 10

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting its annual Family Fun Day this Saturday, March 10.

Snowmobilers of all ages and skill levels are invited, with registration getting underway at 10 a.m. at the Yank’s Peak Safety Cabin.

From there, the fun gets underway with a the tune hill challenge and sprint races.

Hot chocolate and chilli will be available all day, and there will be a dinner special available following Family Fun Day at the Likely Lodge.

The Williams Lake Powder Kings reminded guests to have their yearly trail pass or daily trail pass ready ($12 a sled).

Daily trail passes are available at Sun Valley Gas, Spectra Power Sports, Gordo’s Rent-All, Big Lake Store, Valley Store at Likely, A Likely Service and Likely Lodge.

