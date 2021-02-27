Mclean Silverton rides a rail in Boitanio Park - one of seven new features installed by the city this past week. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Snow park in Boitanio open for riding

If any users find that the park requires attention, please contact city hall at 250-392-2311

A new snow park is ready to ride in the centre of Boitanio Park in Williams Lake.

Last month, the city’s community services department purchased multiple, rideable features from Pemberton-based Arena Snowparks, and installed them this past weekend, with volunteers and members of the city’s community services department.

The park, itself, has been designed to be fun for riders of all skill levels to enjoy, however, will be unsupervised and is to be used at the user’s sole risk.

“Residents of Williams Lake have asked for more outdoor activities to enjoy in the winter, and we are excited to fulfill their requests through new exciting items such as these,” said Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation and leisure services.

“This is something that we haven’t seen in Williams Lake before, and once COVID-19 has subsided, we will hope to host annual events that the community will really love.”

The city will work to maintain the features as snow conditions permit, however, is asking users who enjoy the park to do their part to ensure everyone can enjoy the park as long as possible.

“We know that many residents will be excited to use the park as much as possible, so we ask that everyone follow the posted rules and allow for users of all skill levels to feel welcome,” Atkinson said.

“The park will be open every day from dusk till dawn as long as there is enough snow. So there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy these new features!”

If any users find that the park requires attention, please contact city hall at 250-392-2311.

 


