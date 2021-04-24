Small Blue Fins contingent finishes strong at B.C. virtual swimming provincials

“[They] did extremely well to get our club finishing in that spot,” said head coach Chad Webb

Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb instructs swimmers Cale Murdock and Jadyn Johnston during a training session earlier this season. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Five Williams Lake Blue Fins combined to help the lakecity swim club to a 21st-place result at the B.C. virtual provincial championships earlier this month.

Taylor Fitzgerald, Cale Murdock, Jadyn Johnston, Morgan Langford and Braedi Hamar each competed in individual events for the club.

Cristelle Panida and Rowan Smith helped the club into relay events that finished 10th and 14th overall.

“[They] did extremely well to get our club finishing in that spot,” said Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb.

Fitzgerald, Langford and Johnston all competed in the bottom of their age groups, Webb said, allowing them to compete next year in the same category.

“This, of course, is exciting as we plan to move them even higher up in the next year,” Webb said.

Murdock, who swam away from provincials with one first-place result and three second-place finishes, is now preparing to go to Kamloops fora small meet to swim some events that he will compete in at Olympic Trials in five short weeks, Webb said, all things willing.

“We have to hope for the best and be prepared if things get changed,” he said. “These athletes are learning incredibly valuable resiliency skills through all these event closures.”

Results from the B.C. virtual provincial swimming championships for each swimmer are as follows:

TAYLOR

FITZGERALD

– 5th in 200 back

– 14th in 100-metre freestyle

– 11th in 50 backstroke

– 9th in 100 backstroke

– 14th in 100 fly

– 16th in 200 fly

– 12 in 200 individual medley

JADYN

JOHNSTON

– 3rd in 100 back

– 4th in 400 freestyle

– 5th in 200 back

– 5th in 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley

– 6th in 200 fly (missed bronze by half a second)

– 9th in 100 fly

– 10th in 50 fly

– 10th in 200 freestyle

CALE

MURDOCK

– 1st in 800 freestyle

– 2nd in 100 freestyle

– 2nd in 200 freestyle

– 2nd in 400 freestyle

MORGAN LANGFORD

– 12th in 100 backstroke

– 13th in 200 backstroke

– 18th in 50 backstroke

BRAEDI HAMAR

– 11th in 200 backstroke

RELAYS

– 200 freestyle relay – 14th

– 200 medley relay – 12th



