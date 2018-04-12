Greg Sabatino Tribune/Advisor file photo The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is eagerly awaiting the snow to vanish at the Esler Sports Complex so-pitch fields so it can get its fields in shape for the upcoming 2018 season.

Slo-pitch league ready to get started on upcoming season

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is ready to swing the sticks for its upcoming season

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is swinging for the fences on what’s shaping up to be another busy season of ball in the lakecity.

The league, which houses more than 700 players, so far has 28 teams registered to compete in A, B, C, D and E divisions.

“We do need a couple more teams. Our max is 30 teams,” said Linda Barbondy, president of the WLSPL. “One for the B division, and one for the C division.”

Barbondy and players are currently chomping at the bit to get started on getting the fields in shape for this year’s season and have a work bee scheduled for Sunday, April 22 if anyone is looking to help out at the Esler Sports Complex slo-pitch fields.

“We want the snow to go,” she said. “After the work bee we’ll start the season that week. Things are a little slower than usual, maybe because there are teams out there thinking it’s not really ball season yet, but I have people getting a hold of me in February but, when the weather’s like it’s been, I guess that’s how it is.

“But with more than 700 players I believe we’re the biggest adult sports organization in Williams Lake. I don’t think there’s anything that compares to it.”

This year, two major projects are on the go, Barbondy said, including the replacement of two backstops at the fields in June, along with a league fundraising campaign involving business sponsorship signs for dugouts and fields.

“We finally have all our dugouts finished and all the bleachers finished so now we’re working on backstops,” she said.

Barbondy also added if anyone is looking for a team to play on for the upcoming season the best way to get in touch with teams, captains and players is via the league’s Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League.’

“For anyone new to town, or wanting to play, that’s the best way,” she said. “We’ve found it works out really well.”

You can also e-mail Barbondy at crazyrowdie22@yahoo.com for more information.

This year’s annual icebreaker tournament is slated for May 4-6, with the Rowdies Fundraising Tournament to follow from June 15-17. The WLSPL Year End Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-19.

“This league, there’s always good competition, no matter what division you play in,” she said.

“That’s the great thing about it. There’s a division for all levels of players. They’re always very competitive at their own levels.”

Games take place Monday to Friday starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s pretty busy,” she said. “Four fields, trying to fit 30 teams. I think we’re pretty much capped out at 30.”

Previous story
Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship
Next story
United Carpet captures third straight indoor title

Just Posted

Photo gallery: Williams Lake supports Jersey Day

#JerseysForHumboldt recognized across the country

Farmers market requests electrical outlets for new location

With its move from Boitanio Park to the green space next to Kiwanis Park, the farmers market is asking the City to install electrical outlets for some of its vendors

First Nation band bans mushroom harvest in West Fraser Complex fire area

?Esdilagh First Nation cites environmental, cultural concerns over landscape

Williams Lake city council endorses Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

As a resource-based community, it’s important to send a message to the Lower Mainland, Mayor Walt Cobb said

Blue herons congregate on frozen Williams Lake

There’s a growing abundance of water fowl congregating in and around Scout Island and on the ice still present on the Williams Lake

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

Most Read