SLIDESHOW/VIDEO: Elementary racers blaze up trails at Bull Mountain

Williams Lake’s Cooper Seabourne (from left, No. 16), Quesnel’s Hunter Brown (No. 18), Quesnel’s Elek Kovach (No. 12), and Carter Bohme round the first bend in their freestyle sprint race Sunday at Bull Mountain. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Teams from 100 Mile House and Quesnel joined the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club at Bull Mountain Sunday for the fourth annual Elementary School Races.

“We’ve got lots of school kids, lots of people from the Jackrabbits program here today,” said Rob Sutton, youth development co-ordinator with the WLCCSC. “It’s ages four to 12, and this year we included teenagers, so it’s up to 16.”

Participants competed in three events: a classic distance race, a freestyle sprint race and a fun relay race with an obstacle course.

The weather, meanwhile, co-operated nicely as temperatures were not too cool, and not to warm for racers.

“The parents come and cheer them on, and it’s all for fun,” Sutton said. “We’ve got some cookie medals at the end, so they enjoy it a lot.

“The kids enjoy cheering on the other kids with the parents. They like wearing their bibs and getting ready for their races and skiing with their peers. It’s kind of a social thing and it’s very fun for all of them.”

Results will be tabulated later online by visiting www.webscorer.com and searching “wlake ski tourney 2018 classic.”