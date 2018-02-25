Williams Lake’s Cooper Seabourne (from left, No. 16), Quesnel’s Hunter Brown (No. 18), Quesnel’s Elek Kovach (No. 12), and Carter Bohme round the first bend in their freestyle sprint race Sunday at Bull Mountain. (Greg Sabatino photos)

SLIDESHOW/VIDEO: Elementary racers blaze up trails at Bull Mountain

The annual Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club Elementary School Races were a hit Sunday.

Teams from 100 Mile House and Quesnel joined the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club at Bull Mountain Sunday for the fourth annual Elementary School Races.

“We’ve got lots of school kids, lots of people from the Jackrabbits program here today,” said Rob Sutton, youth development co-ordinator with the WLCCSC. “It’s ages four to 12, and this year we included teenagers, so it’s up to 16.”

Participants competed in three events: a classic distance race, a freestyle sprint race and a fun relay race with an obstacle course.

The weather, meanwhile, co-operated nicely as temperatures were not too cool, and not to warm for racers.

“The parents come and cheer them on, and it’s all for fun,” Sutton said. “We’ve got some cookie medals at the end, so they enjoy it a lot.

“The kids enjoy cheering on the other kids with the parents. They like wearing their bibs and getting ready for their races and skiing with their peers. It’s kind of a social thing and it’s very fun for all of them.”

Results will be tabulated later online by visiting www.webscorer.com and searching “wlake ski tourney 2018 classic.”

Previous story
PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games
Next story
The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

Just Posted

SLIDESHOW/VIDEO: Elementary racers blaze up trails at Bull Mountain

The annual Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club Elementary School Races were a hit Sunday.

Break in the snow and cold forecast for Cariboo residents

It’s looking like Williams Lake and the Cariboo will get a break from the cold and snow this week.

WATCH: Fire crews extinguish single vehicle fire

Firefighters quickly douse flames under hood of pick up Saturday

Bortolussi a household name at complex

Cheers echo throughout the rafters of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

What does home look like to you?

Columnist David Zirnhelt drops us a line from Mexico

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Jury acquitted Raymond Cormier in the death of Tina Fontaine after 11-hour deliberation

Most Read