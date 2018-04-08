SLIDESHOW: Hundreds take part in Sunday’s Nutrition Walk and Run in Williams Lake

More than 200 lakecity residents came out to celebrate spring Sunday for the city’s annual Nutrition Run and Walk. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Williams Lake residents aren’t ready to give up hope on spring’s arrival just yet.

More than 250 runners and walkers turned out Sunday morning to celebrate spring and living a healthy lifestyle while taking part in the city’s annual Nutrition Run and Walk.

The route consisted of a five-kilometre trek through Williams Lake’s residential neighbourhoods.

The temperature hovered around 5C, with Sunday morning’s light rainfall letting up just in time for residents to enjoy the event.

“I think it’s a great turnout because it’s still not that warm out,” said the city’s recreation co-ordinator, Denise Skarra.

“It’s actually a perfect temperature to walk or run.”

Upon their arrival back at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, participants were treated to fresh oranges and refreshments, along with several draw prizes, donated by local businesses, which were presented.

