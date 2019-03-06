SLIDESHOW: Blue Fins host largest meet in club history

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers hosted just under 100 out-of-town swimmers during the weekend for what head coach Chad Webb said was the largest meet in club history.

Billed the Cariboo Dental Clinic Frost Fest, 58 local Blue Fins hosted teams from Kamloops, Prince George and Quesnel for the meet, held in regional championship format.

“Most of the top swimmers had a meet last weekend (at the Age Group Provincials) and a meet next weekend in Kamloops (senior provincials) so this was a meet that showcased the majority of the club’s swimmers working towards their individual goals at a regional level,” Webb said.

Inside, parents, friends and fellow swimmers had the roof bursting off the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool with enthusiastic cheering and excitement.

“With so many great swims this weekend it was hard to pick a few highlights,” Webb said. “The Blue Fins had a number of first-time competitors in the meet that really showed some great heart and perseverance.”

In what wound up being one of the biggest races of the weekend for the Blue Fins for the club’s newcomers, Gavin Reedman, Grady Harrison, Rachel Butt, Will Gauley and Willem Gysel went out of their comfort zones and excelled in their first-ever 100-metre individual medley.

Webb said the 10-and-under relay was also impressive as they came from behind and managed a third-place finish with teammates Leighton Stokes, Willem Gysel, Andrew Shearer and Gavin Reedman.

Top three finishers in events were:

Peyton Bailey, Carter Brown, Ethan Butt, Micah Dyck, Rebecca Elefson, Taylor Fitzgerald, Will Gauley, Jadyn Grant, Nicholas Gysel, Willem Gysel, Braedi Hamar, Xander Harrison, Saphira Hohert, Brianna Irawan, Lucas Johnston, Morgan Langford, James Matieshen, Cristelle Panida, Dane Ramier, Gavin Reedman, Montana Russell, Keanna Saunders, Marissa Sellars, Andrew Shearer, Rowan Smith, Phoenix Stafford, Annica Stalker, Jordyn Stokes, Leighton Stokes, Joshua Tattrie, Sophia Ulrich, Montana Waters and Abby Webb.



