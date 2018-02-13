Skiers take to slopes in celebration of Family Day

Skiers and snowboarders take a break while enjoying the sunshine in front of the lodge at Mt. Timothy Ski Area on BC Family Day Monday, where great conditions and brilliant blue skies greeted families and patrons for the day.

Meaka Grotke and her daughter, Shakota Grotke, 5, of Deka Lake were one of many families who spent the day at Mt. Timothy Ski Area. Vehicles lined the upper, middle and lower parking lots at Mt. Timothy for the day, and while the temperature was cold Monday morning hovering around -20C, it warmed up by afternoon in town and at the ski hill to -10C allowing skiers and snowboarders of all ages to enjoy the sunny day. (Greg Sabatino photos)