Skiers take to slopes in celebration of Family Day

Meaka Grotke and her daughter, Shakota Grotke, 5, of Deka Lake were one of many families who spent the day at Mt. Timothy Ski Area. Vehicles lined the upper, middle and lower parking lots at Mt. Timothy for the day, and while the temperature was cold Monday morning hovering around -20C, it warmed up by afternoon in town and at the ski hill to -10C allowing skiers and snowboarders of all ages to enjoy the sunny day. (Greg Sabatino photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives