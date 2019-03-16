Ski racers finish among best at Teck BC Championships

It’s been a busy season for young members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

It's been a busy season for young racers from the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.

Bull Mountain Racers and Jackrabbits skiers have been participating in multiple events throughout the year including the Teck BC Midget Championship at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in Vernon mid February, the Hallis Lake Quesnel Elementary School Races Feb. 23 and the Teck BC Championships at Larch Hills in Salmon Arm earlier this month, March 1-3.

At the Teck BC Midget Championship hosted for skiers aged nine to 12, four Bull Mountain racers: Jake Sutton, Nadia Wallin, Anika Wallin and Oi Moliner Clark competed in events including the two kilometre classic race, the 300-metre skate race and the 1.5-kilometre team relay race. There, Anika managed to come away with a silver medal in her classic race, and also teamed up with Sutton, Nadia and Moliner Clark for the relay team to finish first in their relay category.

Hallis Lake, meanwhile, saw racers battle through chilly conditions and Williams Lake is the only out-of-town team that attended the fun, annual event.

Violet and Anna Burkey, Zinny Jukic, Moliner Clark and Gavin and Lilly Reedman competed in three events including the freestyle sprint team relay, classic distance race and downhill double cross at the event.

In Salmon Arm earlier this month for the Teck BC Championships, Bull Mountain Racers were showing late-season form with some impressive results.

On the March 1 classic mass start, Anika was second, Nadia finished fourth, Jessabelle Trelenberg was 13th and Grace Turner was 11th.

Saturday’s interval start skate for free technique saw Anika place second, Nadia finish third, Jessabelle take sixth and Grace place 15th.

In addition, Anika finished first overall in the Teck BC Cup Series as the aggregate awards winner in the midget category (2006-born girls).

Nadia, meanwhile, finished second in the Teck BC Cup series aggregate awards in the bantam (2008-born girls) division.

Cole Turner, who began his skiing career with the WLCCSC but now trains in Kelowna with Telemark Nordic, raced to a first-place finishing the junior men’s (1999-2000) Teck BC Cup series aggregate awards.



Photos submitted Anika Wallin (left) and Nadia Wallin display their aggregate awards from the Teck BC Championships March 1-3. Anika skied to the first-place aggregate score in her division, while Nadia was second. Anika Wallin (left) and Nadia Wallin with their aggregate awards from the Teck BC Championships March 1-3. Anika skied to the first-place aggregate score in her division, while Nadia was second. (Photos submitted)

“Bull Mountain Wranglers relay team at Sovereign Lake”. (the costumes) Jake, Oi, Anika, Nadia