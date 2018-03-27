Williams Lake band One Below performs on the deck of the day lodge Sunday at Mt. Timothy Ski Area. The hill, meanwhile, is looking at moving toward a referendum to secure annual funding to stay in operation in coming years. (Photo submitted)

Ski area looking to secure annual funding

Mt. Timothy looking toward referendum to secure up to $300,000 in annual funding

After a meeting last week with Cariboo Regional District and city officials, the Mt. Timothy Ski Society is looking toward a referendum to secure annual funding for the beloved ski hill to stay in operation.

“We’ve got sort of a fairly long, steep road ahead of us, but we’re going to start that process,” said MTSS president Michael Kidston.

“We have to get approval from the South Cariboo Joint Committee, 100 Mile House City Council and Williams Lake City Countil and Cariboo Regional District Joint Comittee to move this to a referendum and then take it to the public.”

Kidston said if that should happen, the referendum would likely take place during the municipal election this coming November.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be looking at receiving up to $300,000 in funding annually through to continue to operate, he said.

“If we get to that stage we would be able to get funding for the following year, which I feel right now means that when we close up after this coming weekend we basically mothball the operation and, hopefully, reopen after a lost season,” Kidston said.

“It doesn’t make my day, but I don’t see any other way of going right now.”

The South Cariboo Joint Committee meets April 5, while the Central Cariboo Joint Committee meets later in April, where Kidston hopes to hear favourable news.

“They can decide they agree, then we will work up a referendum and take it to referendum,” he said. “Or they can decide no, we don’t think it’s a good idea, in which case it would die at that stage.

“If we can get both to agree to move to referendum we’re working on that for Novemeber.”

Kidston said he doesn’t think asking for up to $300,000 is outrageous, considering the amount of recreation tax funding available.

“The annual funding for the pool and arena is $1.6 million, so we don’t think we’re out of line,” he said.

“But people have to believe it’s worth saving and we have to convince the politicians and the public that it’s worth saving.”

