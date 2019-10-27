Skating club shows mid-season form at first competitive meet of season

Photo submitted Williams Lake Skating Club members Bailey Jones (back from left), Ella Kruus, Emma Penner, Reagan West, Kolby Seterengen, Julia Bowman, Sydney Mason (front from left) and Camdyn Cochran blew away coaches during their first competitive meet of the season — Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack.

Williams Lake Skating Club head coach Joanne Macnair couldn’t be more proud of the way her skaters performed during the weekend at their first meet of the season: Autumn Leaves in Chilliwack.

“It was pretty awesome,” Macnair said, who travelled with eight skaters to the competition Oct. 17-20 taking on some of the best in the province.

“These kids last competed at the beginning of March, so it’s been seven months and this competition is always tough because we’re up against people who have been skating year round, so we had extremely good results.”

Skating for the WLSC were Sydney Mason, Camdyn Cochran, Ella Kruus, Bailey Jones, Julia Bowman, Emma Penner, Kolby Seterengen and Reagan West.

In the Star 3 category Mason and Kruus both earned bronze medals, while Cochran skated to a silver medal.

Jones, in the Star 4 class, skated to a second place result.

“This was Bailey’s debut in Star 4, her first time, and she finished in second,” Macnair said. “She landed two axels, which is a brand new jump for her she just basically acquired three weeks ago and she managed to put two clean ones out there.”

Bowman, in Star 5, was also second.

“That was also basically her debut in Star 5, she just moved up last year, and had a very good skate and a very good showing for her first one out.”

Seterengen, meanwhile, had a near perfect weekend placing first in the Star 6 division.

“She basically skated a flawless solo for first place and had a personal best score,” Macnair said. “She won by 4.49 points, which is huge.”

In the same division, Penner was fifth, however, narrowly missed claiming the bronze.

“Emma missed third spot by .18 of a point, so just about there,” Macnair said. “Between third and fifth was so close, but Emma had a great skate.”

West, debuting in the Star 8 division, missed the bronze by .29 of a point to place fourth.

“They were all just so good, and I was really pleased with everyone’s showing,” Macnair said.

The club is now preparing to head to Summerland from Nov. 22-24 for the Okanagan Interclub Competition.

They’ll then be hosting their annual Winter Showcase in the lakecity on Thursday, Dec. 19 where the entire community is invited to attend to watch the skaters, at all levels, perform their routines.


Skating club shows mid-season form at first competitive meet of season

