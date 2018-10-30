Skating club glides home from Autumn Leaves

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Skating Club members Reagan West (back from left), Emma Penner, Kolbi Seterengen, Julia Bowman, Ryanne Jones, Ella Kruus (front from left), Sydney Mason, Camdyn Cochrane and Bailey Jones travelled to Kamloops earlier this month for the Super Series Autumn Leaves competition.

Nine of the club’s competitive skaters — Bailey Jones, Camdyn Cochrane, Sydney Mason, Ella Kruus, Ryanne Jones, Julia Bowman, Kolbi Seterengen, Emma Penner and Reagan West — joined skaters and teams from throughout the province for the event, held at the McCarthur Island Sport and Event Centre in the Tournament Capital.

“We had very successful results for the first competition of the year,” WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said, noting she thinks for how early in the season it is, her skaters are performing extremely well.

“Many of our girls just got back on the ice in September and they were up against skaters from the Coast and Okanagan who skate year round.”

Macnair said a highlight from the weekend were several personal best scores achieved by the club.

“I was very pleased with all the girls’ performances,” she said.

“We are now working hard for our next competition.”

That event, the Okanagan Interclub, takes place Nov. 23-25 in West Kelowna.

The following are the WLSC results from the 2018 Super Series Autumn Leaves in Kamloops:

Star 2

• Sydney Mason – silver

• Camdyn Cochrane – silver

• Ella Kruus – silver

Star 3

• Bailey Jones – merit

Star 4 Under 13

• Julia Bowman – bronze

Star 5 Over 13

• Ryanne Jones – 10th

Star 6

• Reagan West – second

• Emma Penner – seventh

• Kolbi Seterengen – ninth

Bronze Interpretive

•Kolbi Seterengen – sixth

Silver Interpretive

• Ryanne Jones – 15th


