Skaters reach podium at CNC Regional Championships

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Skating Club members Emma Herrling (back from left), Julia Bowman, Reagan West, Emma Penner, Georgia Jacobson, Faith Ritchot, Ryanne Jones, Olivia Holloway, Camdyn Cochran (front from left), Ella Kruus, Kolbi Seterengen, Bailey Jones, Sydney Mason and Rebecca Fraser (missing) all competed Jan. 19-21 at the 2018 CNC Regional Championships in Prince George.

Fourteen members of the Williams Lake Skating Club spun their way to Prince George Jan. 19-21 for the CNC Regional Championships.

The second last competitive meet of the season for the club, WLSC coach Joanne Macnair said it was a great competition for her skaters.

“First-time competitors Ella Kruus and Camdyn Cochran in Star 1 and Olivia Holloway in Star 2 earned a silver ribbon first time out,” Macnair said. “We had some great skates and good placements from all our skaters, as well as some personal best scores.”

The club will now be training hard for the next five weeks before travelling to Kelowna March 2-5 for the Super Series StarSkate Final — the last competition of the season for the team.

The results from the CNC Regional Championships are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 19

• Sydney Mason (Star 2): silver ribbon

• Olivia Holloway (Star 2): silver ribbon

• Emma Herrling (Star 2): bronze ribbon

• Camdyn Cochran and Ella Kruus (Star 1): silver ribbons

• Rebecca Fraser (Star 4 13 and over): fifth

• Faith Ritchot: (Star 4 13 and over): ninth

Saturday, Jan. 20

• Ryanne Jones (Silver Interpretive): ninth

• Reagan West (Star 7): fifth

• Bailey Jones (Star 3): silver ribbon

• Georgia Jacobson (Star 5 13 and over): bronze medal

• Julia Bowman (Star 4 under 13): bronze medal

• Ryanne Jones (Star 5 13 and over): sixth

• Kolbi Seterengen and Emma Penner (Star 5 under 13): second and fifth

• Reagan West (Star 6): gold medal

• Reagan West (Star 6 Elements): bronze medal

Sunday, Jan. 21

• Bailey Jones and Julia Bowman (Star 3 Elements): silver ribbon and gold ribbon

• Rebecca Fraser (Star 4 Elements): fifth

• Kolbi Seterengen (Star 5 Elements): bronze medal

• Emma Penner (Star 5 Elements): fourth

• Ryanne Jones (Star 5 Elements): fourth

• Georgia Jacobson (Bronze Interpretive): fifth

• Emma Penner and Kolbi Seterengen (Bronze Interpretive): ninth and eighth