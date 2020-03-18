Skaters rank among best in province at Super Series Finals

Williams Lake Skating Club members Faith Ritchat (back from left), Ivy Matieshen, Emma Penner, Sydney Mason, Reagan West, Camdyn Cochran, Kolbi Seterengen, Kaelin Mackinnon, Julia Bowman, Emma Herrling, Bailey Jones and, missing from photo, Ella Kruus, recently returned from Super Series Finals in Kelowna. (Greg Sabatino photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Skating Club competitors Julia Bowman (from left), Reagan West, Emma Penner and Kolbi Seterengen had outstanding showings March 6-8 at the Super Series STARSkate Final in Kelowna.

Williams Lake Skating Club members glided away from the Super Series STARSkate Final among the best in the province.

Part of the Pond to Podium Super Series and held at the Kelowna Capital News Centre from March 6-8, 13 skaters from Williams Lake attended.

Kolbi Seterengen, Julia Bowman, Reagan West and Emma Penner each finished in the top four overall in the province — with three of those skaters bringing home provincial medals for the season.

“It was a really strong year,” WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said. “We had just the four girls eligible for a provincial award and three finished in the top three, and one finished fourth.

“That is a record for our club, having that many, and our best showing at provincials.”

Seterengen, 13, led the way for the WLSC finished second in the Star 7 division at Super Series, and followed that up in the Star 6 category with a second place result — good to place her first in the province in the Star 6 division out of 98 skaters.

“I’m very happy with my result,” Seterengen said. “I was keeping a first-place streak alive, though, for my Star 6 program and had it up until the end, which was a bit disappointing. But the highlight for me was to win that provincial award and improving so much this season.”

READ MORE: Skating club brings holiday cheer with annual Christmas showcase

West, while admittedly not having her best skates at Super Series, had still accumulated enough points at the previous two provincial meets to finish third in the province for her three-skate total.

“Overall, my season was great,” West, 14, said. “I wish I could’ve finished off with a better outcome but I’m still super happy with everything.”

Bowman, 14, in the Star 5 13 and over division, also placed third overall provincially. Macnair said she had an exceptional skate at the Super Series, out of 94 competitors.

“That was a personal best score for her at Super Series, so that was really exciting,” Macnair said. “She was the last skater out of about 28 and she got the biggest marks.”

Bowman said she was thrilled to land her double loop for the first time in competition.

“I was confident going in because in the week of practice leading up I was able to land it, so it was a nice, fun moment for me,” Bowman said.

Emma Penner, meanwhile, in Star 7 group 2, finished sixth. She also placed ninth in Star 6, garnering her a fourth-place overall finish for her provincial total out of 98 skaters.

In Star 4 13 and over, Bailey Jones finished with a gold medal in group one, while Faith Ritchat finished fourth.

For Ritchat, who is 17 years old and graduates from high school this year, it was her final figure skating meet.

“I’m so sad, and I don’t want to leave,” she said. “I started about eight years ago, and I just really enjoyed the experience and gaining so many friends and memories.

“My fourth-place result was the best of the season for me, so I guess I saved the best for last.”

In Star 4 under 13, Ella Kruus placed sixth.

“She landed two nice, clean axels, which is a big thing for that group,” Macnair said.

Star 4 under 13 skater Camdyn Cochran finished eighth in group one, while in Star 4 under 10 Sydney Mason placed third, earning her very first bronze medal in competition.

“That was a highlight,” Macnair said. “It’s always so excited to get your first medal.”

In Star 3, Emma Herrling finished with a bronze assessment. Star 2 skaters Ivy Matieshen landed a gold assessment, while Kaelin MacKinnon had a silver assessment.


