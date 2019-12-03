Short-benched T-wolves battle to fourth at home tourney

The two-win, two-loss record landed Williams Lake in the bronze medal match

Battling injuries and a short bench, the Williams Lake Midget Tier 2 Timberwolves skated to a fourth-place finish at their home tournament this past weekend in the lakecity.

During round robin play Williams Lake opened its tournament Friday with a 6-2 thumping of the Vernon Midget Vipers.

Lighting the lamp for the T-wolves in the contest were Pacey Boomer (2G), Sam Powers (2G) and Curtis Roorda.

They then squared off later in the evening against eventual tournament champions, West Kelowna, where Williams Lake pulled off a surprise 4-3 victory on the strength of a pair of goals from the team’s captain, Powers, and singles from Owen Kritz and Roorda.

Midget Timberwolves interim head coach Cody Call said it was by far the team’s best game of the tournament.

“That was their first regulation loss of the year and they’re the No. 1 team in the province right now so that was a big win for us,” Call said.

Williams Lake wasn’t able to capitalize on its momentum, however, as they dropped their opening game Saturday, 5-4, taking on North Delta. Jace Myers added a pair, while Kritz and Sam Chabot each tallied once in the loss.

In the team’s final round robin game versus Terrace, Williams Lake was edged 3-2 on a late goal from the Terrace squad.

The two-win, two-loss record landed Williams Lake in the bronze medal match where they again faced off with North Delta Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Midget Timberwolves celebrate winning season with awards banquet

There, injuries took their toll with North Delta skating to a 3-0 victory and the bronze medal.

“Injuries caught up to us after the West Kelowna game,” Call said. “But the kids showed a lot of heart and a lot of character led by our captain Sam Powers and centre Owen Kritz.”

He said both the team’s goaltenders, Kai Flett and Wyatt Jacobson, played well throughout the weekend.

“Goaltending was not our problem this weekend,” Call said. “They both played very well.”

The Timberwolves are now preparing for two league games this coming Saturday at home versus Quesnel, before heading to Richmond later this month for the Richmond Christmas Classic.

“That one’s invite only — a tier one tournament — and it’s a big deal to get invited to,” Call said. “Only the top teams get to go so we’re looking forward to that one.”


