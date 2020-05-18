Shane Douglas, Vampiro set to headline Canadian Wrestling’s Elite return to Williams Lake

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is kicking out of COVID-19 with a planned return to Williams Lake in 2020

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is kicking out of COVID-19 with a planned return to Williams Lake this fall.

Winnipeg-based CWE owner Danny Warren, who also wrestles as ‘Hot Shot’ Danny Duggan, said the pro wrestling promotion will return to the road for its first tour post pandemic with 24 events in 24 nights across five Canadian provinces.

Williams Lake will headline night 12 of 24, on Wednesday, Oct. 28 — a show that will be co-headlined by four time world champion, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) icon, multi-time WCW champion, former WWF Intercontinental Champion and the man who revolutionized the industry by kickstarting ECW: ‘The Franchise’ Shane Dougglas, and lucha libre icon and WCW legend Vampiro.

READ MORE: Boisterous crowd packs Elks Hall for Canadian Wrestling’s Elite show in Williams Lake

“Help us restart the Canadian wrestling revolution by coming out and supporting the event, inviting your friends in the area and sharing to your social media networks and encouraging them to do the same,” Warren said.

Fans who attended the first CWE visit to Williams Lake in November of 2019 were treated to appearances by former WCW and WWE star Juventud Guerrera, and former TNA star and WWE writer ‘The Zombie Princess ’ Jimmy Jacobs, along with a roughly three-hour-long, entertaining, action-packed show.

The event is slated to take place at the Elks Hall in the lakecity, with a VIP meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the first bell set to toll at 7 p.m.

VIP first priority access meet and greet tickets are $25, general admission is $20 in advance or $23 at the door.

Advance tickets are available at Adventure Games Inc. in Williams Lake, while tickets are also available online at www.cwetickets.com.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter