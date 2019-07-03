Second annual Likely Show and Shine to cruise into town Sunday

The Second Annual Likely Show and Shine is set to ride into the quaint community this Sunday

The Second Annual Likely Show and Shine is set to ride into the quaint community this Sunday, July 7.

The event is being put on by the Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Likely. Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information contact Carole Whitmer at 250-790-2317 or e-mail likelyshowandshine@gmail.com.

You can also visit their Facebook page: A Likely Show and Shine.

READ MORE: Great turnout at first annual A Likely Show and Shine

All proceeds from the event are going to the Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society.

At last year’s first ever show and shine, 54 entries took part.

Trophies, meanwhile, were awarded for classic and modern cars and trucks, boats, hot rods and bikes, plus raffle draws for prizes and a 50/50 draw took place.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter