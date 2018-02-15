Second annual Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament slated for May 5

This year’s Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Charity Golf Tournament is slated for Saturday, May 5 at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club. (Photo submitted)

This year’s Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament is coming up May 5.

Organizers of the second annual Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament are keeping the memory of their friend and avid golfer alive through their mutual love of the sport.

Following a record-breaking turnout at last year’s inaugural event, organizer Crystal Wells is busy laying the groundwork for what she hopes will be another successful, memorable one.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” she said.

The tournament, slated for Saturday, May 5, will be the first of the season for the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club and will pay tribute to Siegmueller, who died two years ago at age 24 in an accident.

“Last year, a towel with the ‘JS’ logo was the prize, along with the trophy,” Wells said. “This year we’re doing [hole] flags — they’ll be white with the ‘JS’ logo, and the winner will win the flag.”

Fundraising for this year’s tournament will go toward Williams Lake Big Brothers Big Sisters. The tournament will be a big-hole, four-person scramble.

“We’re allowing a maximum of 144 golfers this year,” Wells noted, as last year’s tournament filled up in weeks. “So, 36 teams. We’ve already got 24 teams registered.”

Registration is $100 per person and includes golf, prizes, dinner and a dance, featuring DJ LNDN of Williams Lake, who is donating his time and equipment and was also a friend of Siegmueller’s.

“Last year’s tournament we raised $9,860 for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District,” Well said. “And another $6,900 for a [Lake City secondary] high school bursary to two students.”

Of the atmosphere at last year’s tournament, Wells said everyone enjoyed each other’s company.

“Everyone dressed in bright colours, for Jordan, and it was just an excellent turnout. Not only did we have the people in the tournament, but some of his friends showed up after for the dance,” she said.

“The support we received from the community was absolutely huge.”

Wells said organizers are once again open to donations or sponsors from the community and anyone interested can contact her by e-mail at crystalwells87@hotmail.com or call her at 250-392-9613.

“We had above $55,000 donated in prizes last year,” Wells said, adding a hole-in-one prize of a $30,000 new Polaris side-by-side was won by WLGTC member Daryl Halfnights.

This year, a bright, Ogio golf bag will be one of the featured auction items at the tournament. Wells said they also hope to be able to provide participants with golf balls with the ‘JS’ logo, tees and ball washer towels.

“There will be games at certain holes again,” Wells said. “Hole prizes, long drive, KPs and chipping, also.”

Participants can sign up in three divisions: competitive, fun and mixed.

“Competitive and mixed will compete for the overall title,” Wells said. “The fun division has its own rules like you can throw the ball once per person, you get mulligans, just fun rules that make it so any level of golfer can participate so people who knew Jordan can come out and enjoy the day.”

Aside from dinner, Wells also said a breakfast buffet will be available starting at 9 a.m. for $15 per person.

Anyone wanting to directly donate to the Jordan Siegmueller bursary can write cheques to the ‘Cariboo Foundation Society’ with the subject line: Jordan Siegmueller bursary, 201 35 Second Ave. S, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G3W3. Cash donations can be dropped off at PMT Chartered Accountants.

To register call WLGTC head pro Tyler Brouilette at 1-306-304-2689.