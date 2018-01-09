Williams Lake Scotiabank branch manager Aaron Mannella (from left) and Rogers Hometown Hockey co-host Tara Slone present a cheque for $15,000 to Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association president Todd Isnardy Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo)

Scotiabank donates $15,000 to WL minor hockey association

A $15,000 donation to the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association has its president speechless.

A $15,000 donation to the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association during the Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend in the lakecity has its president speechless.

Scotiabank and Williams Lake branch manager Aaron Mannella made the presentation to WLMHA president Todd Isnardy Saturday, who was overwhelmed by the support.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Isnardy said. “I don’t know what to say. When you get something like that it’s kind of like when we got the Carey Price goaltending gear donation.”

He said now the challenge is to sit down with the WLMHA executive to discuss the best possible way to use the funds, which amount to possibly the largest donation the WLMHA has ever received.

“We have an executive meeting [Tuesday night] and it’ll definitely be a hot topic as to where we can invest this amazing donation from Scotiabank into make all our players better hockey players and giving them a better hockey experience,” Isnardy said.

“That’s kind of the whole reason for what we do is to try to make everyone’s hockey experience the best it can possibly be.”

Isnardy said some of the ideas he’ll table will include more skills clinics that can create better local hockey players.

“Not just for the high end players, but every player to be able to give them that extra power skating clinic, or stickhandling clinic — that’s where I’d lean. It’s a every exciting time.”

Of the Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend experience, Isnardy said it was an absolute blast to be a part of for the entire association, who took part in a Parade of Champions Sunday afternoon to kick off the live pre-game broadcast with hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

“You see all these kids that are minor hockey players out there enjoying it and they’ve got huge smiles on their faces, but it wasn’t just that,” he said. “It was kids, parents, some who’d never stepped foot inside the rink as far as minor hockey, and they’re enjoying it just as much as everybody, so it was awesome to see the community enjoy it and embrace it.

“It was definitely an experience.”

Previous story
Murals steeped in lakecity hockey history
Next story
Lakecity teens share spotlight on Hometown Hockey Tour

Just Posted

Williams Lake suspects charged in Clinton hit and run

A Clinton business owner escaped with a few scrapes after being victim of a hit and run Friday

Trailer fire at Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve claims a life

Emergency crews responded to a fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve.

Scotiabank donates $15,000 to WL minor hockey association

A $15,000 donation to the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association has its president speechless.

Lakecity teens share spotlight on Hometown Hockey Tour

Two lakecity hockey players shared some time in the national spotlight Sunday… Continue reading

Young woman killed in Highway 97 single vehicle roll-over

Emergency crews respond to fatality north of Williams Lake Friday

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Most Read