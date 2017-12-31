Bowling, curling and 8-Ball leagues head into the New Year. (Tribune file photo)

SCOREBOARD: Bowling, curling and 8-ball leagues wrap up 2017

Williams Lake’s bowling, curling and 8-ball leagues wrap up 2017 with year-end scores.

  • Dec. 31, 2017 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Cariboo 8-Ball League Regular Season and Playoff Finals

Regular Season Finals

1.) Chilli Peppers (100 points)

2.) Legion Dames (79 points)

3.) OV Stars (77 points)

Top ladies: Wendy Alphonse and Tina Jeff – 24 points each

Tournament Finals (ladies)

1.) Chilli Peppers

2.) Oliver She-Devils

3.) OV Stars

Men’s Singles

1.) Gunslingers (102 points)

2.) Oliver Demons (94 points)

3.) OV Sharks (85 points)

Top player: Evans Billyboy

Tournament Finals (men)

1.) Gunslingers

2.) Oliver Demons

3.) Legion Lords

Wednesday Afternoon Ladies Bowling League (as of Dec. 13)

Alley Oops – 3

Klassy Ladies – 3

Queen Bees – 1

Yo-Yos – 1

Team High Single – Alley Oops – 1,167

Team High Triple – Alley Oops – 3,200

High Average – Caroline Munich – 205

High Single – Caroline Munich – 279

High Triple – Caroline Munich – 751

Most Over Average – Caroline Munich – 151

Monday Night Bowling League (as of Dec. 11)

Hit & Miss – 35.5

Spare Parts – 35

Pinheads – 31

El Paso Wipo – 27

Just for Kicks – 23

Who Gives a Spit – 23

The Loonies – 21

Blazin Bannock – 18

Class Acts – 16

4 Pickles & a Bun – 10.5

Team High Single – Class Acts – 1,179

Team High Triple – Class Acts – 3,297

Men’s High Average – Larry Andrews – 245

Men’s High Single – Larry Andrews – 320

Men’s High Triple – Larry Andrews – 751

Ladies’ High Average – Cec Benard – 221

Ladies’ High Single – Sheryl Lynn Lewis – 267

Ladies’ High Triple – Cec Benard – 690

Williams Lake Super League of Curling (as of Dec. 19)

Lake City Collision – 8 wins, 1 loss

Tim Hortons – 6 wins, 3 losses

Credit Union – 3 wins, 6 losses

Jackson’s Social Club & Brewhouse – 2 wins, 7 losses

Tim Hortons took five in the third end to clobber Jackson’s Brewhouse 10-1 in six ends.

Credit Union controlled its game leading 3-0 after three ends.

Lake City Collision took three in the fourth end and stole two to lead 5-3. The Credit Union fought back taking four in the sixth but gave up five in the seventh and ran the Credit Union out of rocks for a 10-7 victory.

Tuesday’s Commercial Bowling League (as of Dec. 19)

Overlander – 30

CT Ventures – 29

Cariboo Bowl – 28

Investors Group – 28

Weatherby’s Roofing – 26

Heartland Toyota – 24

Pinnacle Pellet – 21

Ladies’ High Single – Charlene Wiege – Cariboo Bowl – 294

Ladies’ High Triple – Lisa McAlpine – Pinnacle Pellet – 738

Ladies’ High Average – Charlene Wiege (Cariboo Bowl) and Lisa McAlpine (Pinnacle Pellet) – 235

Men’s High Single – Ervin Hannah – Ct Ventures – 322

Men’s High Triple – Rodney Dahlman – CT Ventures – 822

Men’s High Average – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 258

