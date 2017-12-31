SCOREBOARD: Bowling, curling and 8-ball leagues wrap up 2017

Cariboo 8-Ball League Regular Season and Playoff Finals
Regular Season Finals
1.) Chilli Peppers (100 points)
2.) Legion Dames (79 points)
3.) OV Stars (77 points)
Top ladies: Wendy Alphonse and Tina Jeff – 24 points each
Tournament Finals (ladies)
1.) Chilli Peppers
2.) Oliver She-Devils
3.) OV Stars
Men’s Singles
1.) Gunslingers (102 points)
2.) Oliver Demons (94 points)
3.) OV Sharks (85 points)
Top player: Evans Billyboy
Tournament Finals (men)
1.) Gunslingers
2.) Oliver Demons
3.) Legion Lords
Wednesday Afternoon Ladies Bowling League (as of Dec. 13)
Alley Oops – 3
Klassy Ladies – 3
Queen Bees – 1
Yo-Yos – 1
Team High Single – Alley Oops – 1,167
Team High Triple – Alley Oops – 3,200
High Average – Caroline Munich – 205
High Single – Caroline Munich – 279
High Triple – Caroline Munich – 751
Most Over Average – Caroline Munich – 151
Monday Night Bowling League (as of Dec. 11)
Hit & Miss – 35.5
Spare Parts – 35
Pinheads – 31
El Paso Wipo – 27
Just for Kicks – 23
Who Gives a Spit – 23
The Loonies – 21
Blazin Bannock – 18
Class Acts – 16
4 Pickles & a Bun – 10.5
Team High Single – Class Acts – 1,179
Team High Triple – Class Acts – 3,297
Men’s High Average – Larry Andrews – 245
Men’s High Single – Larry Andrews – 320
Men’s High Triple – Larry Andrews – 751
Ladies’ High Average – Cec Benard – 221
Ladies’ High Single – Sheryl Lynn Lewis – 267
Ladies’ High Triple – Cec Benard – 690
Williams Lake Super League of Curling (as of Dec. 19)
Lake City Collision – 8 wins, 1 loss
Tim Hortons – 6 wins, 3 losses
Credit Union – 3 wins, 6 losses
Jackson’s Social Club & Brewhouse – 2 wins, 7 losses
Tim Hortons took five in the third end to clobber Jackson’s Brewhouse 10-1 in six ends.
Credit Union controlled its game leading 3-0 after three ends.
Lake City Collision took three in the fourth end and stole two to lead 5-3. The Credit Union fought back taking four in the sixth but gave up five in the seventh and ran the Credit Union out of rocks for a 10-7 victory.
Tuesday’s Commercial Bowling League (as of Dec. 19)
Overlander – 30
CT Ventures – 29
Cariboo Bowl – 28
Investors Group – 28
Weatherby’s Roofing – 26
Heartland Toyota – 24
Pinnacle Pellet – 21
Ladies’ High Single – Charlene Wiege – Cariboo Bowl – 294
Ladies’ High Triple – Lisa McAlpine – Pinnacle Pellet – 738
Ladies’ High Average – Charlene Wiege (Cariboo Bowl) and Lisa McAlpine (Pinnacle Pellet) – 235
Men’s High Single – Ervin Hannah – Ct Ventures – 322
Men’s High Triple – Rodney Dahlman – CT Ventures – 822
Men’s High Average – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 258