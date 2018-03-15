SCOREBOARD: Bowlers, curlers and hockey players turn in weekly results and standings

Super League of Curling Season Final
1.) Lake City Collision (18W, 1L)
2.) Tim Hortons (8W, 11L)
3.) Credit Union (8W, 11L)
4.) Jackson’s Social Club & Brewhouse (4W, 15L)
Wednesday
Afternoon Ladies Bowling League (March 7)
Klassy Ladies – 23
Alley Oops! – 22.5
Yo Yos – 20
Queen Bees – 14.5
Team High Single – Yo Yos – 1,124
Team High Triple – Yo Yos – 3,339
High Average – Caroline Munich – 211
High Single – Caroline Munich – 260
High Triple – Caroline Munich – 683
Most Points Over Average – Mary Lewis – 111 points
Inter Mill Hockey League Final
Standings (week 20)
1.) Pinnacle Pellet (18W, 2L, 0T, 36PTS)
2.) Chilcotin Plateau Ent. (13W, 6L, 1T, 27PTS)
3.) Gibraltar Copper Kings (10W, 8L, 2T, 22PTS)
4.) West Fraser Sawmill (9W, 10L, 1T, 19PTS)
5.) Mount Polley Copperheads (7W, 11L, 2T, 16PTS)
6.) Gibraltar Copper Barons (0W, 20L, 0T, 0PTS)
• The year-end tournament will take place all day Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex
Thursday Night Bowling League (March 8)
Split Enz – 29
Hairballz – 26
On Strike – 24
Bowling Stones – 24
The StrikeOuts – 20
LOFT – 19
The Evacuators – 18
Kool Running – 17
Taylor Made – 16
Jane Does – 7
Men’s High Single – Dustin Morrison – 295
Men’s High Triple – Larry Andrews – 795
Ladies’ High Single – Jay Chappell – 288
Ladies’ High Triple – Jay Chappell – 672
Tuesday’s
Commercial League Bowling (March 6)
Pinnacle Pellet – 28
Cariboo Bowl – 25
Overlander – 23
Weatherby’s Roofing – 22
Heartland Toyota – 18
Investors Group – 16
CT Ventures – 14
Ladies’ High Single – Colleen Williams – Cariboo Bowl – 312
Ladies’ High Triple – Lisa McAlpine – Pinnacle Pellet – 736
Ladies’ High Average – Sylvia Busch – CT Ventures – 251
Men’s High Single – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 319
Men’s High Triple – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 800
Men’s High Average – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 255