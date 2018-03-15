SCOREBOARD: Bowlers, curlers and hockey players turn in weekly results and standings

Super League of Curling Season Final

1.) Lake City Collision (18W, 1L)

2.) Tim Hortons (8W, 11L)

3.) Credit Union (8W, 11L)

4.) Jackson’s Social Club & Brewhouse (4W, 15L)

Wednesday

Afternoon Ladies Bowling League (March 7)

Klassy Ladies – 23

Alley Oops! – 22.5

Yo Yos – 20

Queen Bees – 14.5

Team High Single – Yo Yos – 1,124

Team High Triple – Yo Yos – 3,339

High Average – Caroline Munich – 211

High Single – Caroline Munich – 260

High Triple – Caroline Munich – 683

Most Points Over Average – Mary Lewis – 111 points

Inter Mill Hockey League Final

Standings (week 20)

1.) Pinnacle Pellet (18W, 2L, 0T, 36PTS)

2.) Chilcotin Plateau Ent. (13W, 6L, 1T, 27PTS)

3.) Gibraltar Copper Kings (10W, 8L, 2T, 22PTS)

4.) West Fraser Sawmill (9W, 10L, 1T, 19PTS)

5.) Mount Polley Copperheads (7W, 11L, 2T, 16PTS)

6.) Gibraltar Copper Barons (0W, 20L, 0T, 0PTS)

• The year-end tournament will take place all day Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Thursday Night Bowling League (March 8)

Split Enz – 29

Hairballz – 26

On Strike – 24

Bowling Stones – 24

The StrikeOuts – 20

LOFT – 19

The Evacuators – 18

Kool Running – 17

Taylor Made – 16

Jane Does – 7

Men’s High Single – Dustin Morrison – 295

Men’s High Triple – Larry Andrews – 795

Ladies’ High Single – Jay Chappell – 288

Ladies’ High Triple – Jay Chappell – 672

Tuesday’s

Commercial League Bowling (March 6)

Pinnacle Pellet – 28

Cariboo Bowl – 25

Overlander – 23

Weatherby’s Roofing – 22

Heartland Toyota – 18

Investors Group – 16

CT Ventures – 14

Ladies’ High Single – Colleen Williams – Cariboo Bowl – 312

Ladies’ High Triple – Lisa McAlpine – Pinnacle Pellet – 736

Ladies’ High Average – Sylvia Busch – CT Ventures – 251

Men’s High Single – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 319

Men’s High Triple – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 800

Men’s High Average – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 255

