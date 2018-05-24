Scenic vistas part of unique Horsefly Fun Run

Linda Bartsch photo Runners take off from the starting line during the weekend at the Horsefly Fun Run on Saturday, May 12.

Bruce and Lonnie Rolph

Special to the Tribune

The Horsefly Fun Run was a great way to spend a day running and walking a scenic route down the 108 Mile Road where competitors enjoyed a great view of the mountains.

The run began from Moffat Falls and continued down the 108 Mile Road and Lowden Road to the Horsefly School.

Men’s winners were as follows: Abraham Meir, Matt Graham, Bruce Rolph and Dale Lauren.

Ladies’ winners were: Pauline Colgate-Smith, Connie Jasper, Michelle Pearson and Ali Douglas.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday, May 11, 2019, when next year’s run and walk will take place.

Sponsors were Horsefly Realty, Sutton Cariboo Realty, Grasslands Equipment Ltd., Heartland Toyota, Beaver Valley Feeds Ltd. and Cool Clear Water.

Special thanks to Clarkes General Store for taking in the registration forms and suppling ice.

Also thanks to Debra Peters, our first aid person and her helpers Tracy Jansen, Rick McBurney and Chris Valburg, Ron and Eleanor Godlonton, Kathy Farkas, Chantelle Beadman-Rolph and Judy Emmelkamp, plus Horsefly 4-H Club and Horsefly Interior Roads.

Our bus drivers Leslie Heidel and Cheryl Viher.

Thank you to the SAWS group for preparing a delicious lunch for competitors to enjoy after their run.