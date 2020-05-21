Williams Lake resident Lorne Sherlock recently had his e-bike stolen from his residential property in Williams Lake. The Williams Lake Rustlers have started a GoFundMe on his behalf to help him replace it. (Courtesy Photo/Creative Commons)

Rustlers start GoFundMe for former coach, volunteer, after e-bike stolen

Sherlock had recently been riding his e-bike into Williams Lake every day to clean up garbage

The Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club is hoping to help prop back up one of its own after member Lorne Sherlock discovered his beloved e-bike had been stolen from his home in the lakecity.

Known to all in the local rugby community as Unc, Sherlock is a longtime, dedicated rugby coach at both the youth and adult levels, and a member and avid supporter of the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club, and the sport.

As a way to pay it back to Sherlock for his contributions to the sport, Williams Lake resident Caren Pritchard — after finding out about the theft from friends in the rugby community Mike and Lorraine Levitt — thought it was the least she could do to lend a helping hand.

On behalf of the Rustlers, Pritchard started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Sherlock, hoping to raise $4,000 to purchase him a replacement e-bike.

Pritchard said Sherlock had recently been riding his e-bike into Williams Lake every day, and had taken it upon himself to clean up garbage washed up on shore at Scout Island due to recent flood levels. He had also been riding his bike whenever possible — to and from the library computers, and the pool at the rec complex prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s such a great guy, and we all just love him,” Pritchard said. “He’s been involved with the club for many, many years as a coach, referee and player, so we just decided: let’s do something for him.’”

The GoFundMe is set to wrap up by around the end of the week, Pritchard said, and added anyone who knows Sherlock, or would like to donate, can do so at this link.


fundraisertheft

