Rustlers set to launch seven-a-side Jr. Rustlers club program

Williams Lake Jr. Rustlers head coach and manager Natasha Johnson (left) stands with Williams Lake’s Jade Meldrum — a Team Canada prospect and multi-time Team BC player — as they prepare for the start of the new club team’s practices this week. (Greg Sabatino photo)

More opportunities, more play time, and a chance to build confident, strong rugby players and community leaders.

That’s how Natasha Johnson is approaching her first season as head coach and manager of the newly formed Williams Lake Jr. Rustlers seven-a-side club team.

Johnson spent three years playing at Acadia University in Nova Scotia on a varsity scholarship, and also has seven years experience at the provincial level with B.C. (six years) and Nova Scotia (one year).

Returning to Williams Lake after completing a community development and recreation degree at Acadia, Johnson — a Lake City Secondary School graduate and former player — said she’s going all in on the program with the support and assistance of the Williams Lake Rustlers.

“We want to start to give girls more competitive rugby,” said Johnson, noting rugby at the high school level will continue on, however, there has been a shift in the way rugby is played throughout the province at the youth level.

“They’ve changed the way insurance is handled so high school teams are no longer allowed to play against club teams, and the majority of teams south of us are making the change to club rugby at the seven-a-side level.”

Divisions will range from under-14 to under-19, and up to three teams (U14, U16 and U19) will be formed, depending on interest, Johnson said.

“We are looking for serious, competitive players in the U19 division, but U14 to U16 we’re looking to develop skills and the love of the game,” she said. “By the girls’ U17 year I want to see the majority of them being looked at by B.C. scouts and things like that.”

READ MORE: Rustlers celebrate 40 years of Stampede rugby

The team will practice together as a unit, with their first practice coming up this Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Rustlers fields on Ottoman Drive.

The Jr. Rustlers are slated to play an eight-week-long season, with tournaments lined up in six of those weekends.

“Anyone is invited to attend if they’re grades 7 to first year post high school,” Johnson said.

Jade Meldrum, who is entering her Grade 11 season at Lake City secondary and has been a member of Team BC for the past few years, is looking forward to the chance to compete at the club level in her own hometown.

“I hope more girls try it out, and we can have more fun the more people we get out,” Meldrum said.

Johnson, meanwhile, is encouraging anyone interested to try out the sport.

“In rugby there’s a spot for absolutely everyone,” she said. “For those who want to go to school for sport or play at a higher level after high school, I hope this team gives the opportunity to get seen by B.C. and Canada without having to put out the cost to go to Vancouver to every single identification camp.”

The Jr. Rustlers will compete as members of BC Club 7s with Kamloops, Vernon, Merritt, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Prince George, plus play in two tournaments in the Lower Mainland.

The team will host its home tournament the weekend of Sept. 21 at Ottoman Drive, however, Johnson said the team will be formally announced and out in full force on Saturday, Sept. 14 during the celebration of life for Williams Lake Rustlers president Rodger Stewart. Stewart died suddenly of a heart attack in August during an old boys rugby trip to Alaska.

“The Stewart family has asked these girls to come out, and Rodger was one of the first guys to step up to help me get this team off the ground and taught me how to do this, and set this up, so we’re really excited to be a part of that celebration of life,” Johnson said.

The team’s first game, meanwhile, is tentatively slated for either Sept. 12 in Kamloops or on Sept. 15 in Prince George.

For more information, or if you are interested in playing, contact Johnson at 250-398-0441.



sports@wltribune.com

