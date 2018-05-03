Rustlers, Gnats to do battle in lakecity rugby opener

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields in Williams Lake

Williams Lake’s Cole Greer carries the ball and attempts to thwart a tackle when the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club hosted the Terrace Northmen during last year’s season. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Rustlers are eager to hit the pitch this Saturday when they host the Prince George Gnats in its home opener at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields.

“We’ve been practicing for the past three weeks, but the way our season is setup we don’t have another league game after this until June,” said Rustlers head coach, Braden McCallum.

That will give the team some time to work out any kinks that might present themselves during Saturday’s tilt, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

“I’m excited to see where we are and that gives us an opportunity to work on anything that needs improving,” he said.

McCallum expects the Gnats to bring a strong, physical, forward-heavy pack to Saturday’s match, based on what he’s seen from the team in past years.

“We’re going to have to adapt and play to our strengths,” he said.

The Rustlers, meanwhile, will boast a strong returning core of players, along with some new faces to this year’s squad.

“We’ve got a strong, young contingent anchored by our wily veterans and we’ve seen some new faces as well, which is very exciting,” he said.

“We’re looking to pick up right where we left off with our win in the social division in the Stampede Rugby Tournament, but only time will tell.”

The Rustlers regular season schedule will see the team travel to Prince George to wrap up its home-and-home series with the Gnats June 2, before going to Terrace for a double header against Terrace and Prince Rupert June 9-10.

On June 16-17 they’ll host Terrace and Prince Rupert to wrap up that home-and-home series before the Stampede Rugby Tournament takes place the Canada Day long weekend.

McCallum said he’d like to invite the community to come out to support the Rustlers in their home opener where, prior, the Lake City Falcons girls rugby team, starting at noon, will also face Prince George Secondary School in their zone championships as they prepare to host teams from throughout the province at the BC High School Girls Rugby Provincials from May 24-27 in the lakecity.