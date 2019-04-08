Club director Alex Crook said it felt good to get out for the team’s first run of the season.

Rustlers dust off the winter, enjoy first practice

The Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Footbal Club’s field at Ottoman Drive has been free of snow since last week

A dozen Williams Lake rugby players enjoyed their first scrimmage of the season Sunday under sunny skies.

All the snow was off the Ottoman Drive fields early in the week and the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club was eager to get the season started.

“We are just out playing some rugby for our first run of the year,” said club director Alex Crook. “The sun is out, the fields are clean and we are out here shaking off some winter dust.”

The club’s first home game will be on May 25 against the Prince George Gnats, said long-time club member Todd Pritchard.

“We are in Prince George on June 1 and will play Terrace, Prince Rupert and Prince George and then we will go on June 15 to Terrace and that’s it for our league schedule,” he said.

They will also travel and do a few tournaments — Penticton on June 8, Stampede Weekend in Williams Lake and Simon Fraser University on July 15.

“We’ve probably got around 30 members, but eight of those guys are firefighters so you never know if you are going to have them. We definitely could use some more players.”

Practices run Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ottoman.

The newest player is Jevin Weinert who joined last fall.

“I moved in with Jordan Murphy who plays and decided to join,” Weinert said, adding his brother Alvis Weinert played for several years.

Murphy is one of nine players who has a Williams Lake Rustlers tattoo.

He had it done last year.

Some of the guys brought their dogs along for the afternoon and they too seemed to enjoy the exercise as well.

Read more: Cripps headed for BC Rugby Hall of Fame


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jordan Murphy is one of nine of the players who has a tattoo featuring the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football logo.

While there was still some snow on the outskirts, the Ottoman Field was free of clear by Sunday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

Previous story
B.C. hockey coach to get kidney after peewee team’s video search

Just Posted

Caribou engagement session set for Monday evening in Williams Lake

Public encouraged to provide feedback on two draft agreements to conserve the caribou

More prescribed burns planned in the Cariboo Chilcotin for ecosystem restoration

Six areas southwest of Williams Lake and near Esket will be targeted

Trio of martial arts bring home hardware from Shogun Battle

“Going against other people that were in Shogun made it quite a bit of fun.”

WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own

Pfleiderer named Acadia University female athlete of the year

Pfleiderer was honoured with the award Monday night

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read