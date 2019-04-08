Rustlers dust off the winter, enjoy first practice

The Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Footbal Club’s field at Ottoman Drive has been free of snow since last week

Club director Alex Crook said it felt good to get out for the team’s first run of the season.

A dozen Williams Lake rugby players enjoyed their first scrimmage of the season Sunday under sunny skies.

All the snow was off the Ottoman Drive fields early in the week and the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club was eager to get the season started.

“We are just out playing some rugby for our first run of the year,” said club director Alex Crook. “The sun is out, the fields are clean and we are out here shaking off some winter dust.”

The club’s first home game will be on May 25 against the Prince George Gnats, said long-time club member Todd Pritchard.

“We are in Prince George on June 1 and will play Terrace, Prince Rupert and Prince George and then we will go on June 15 to Terrace and that’s it for our league schedule,” he said.

They will also travel and do a few tournaments — Penticton on June 8, Stampede Weekend in Williams Lake and Simon Fraser University on July 15.

“We’ve probably got around 30 members, but eight of those guys are firefighters so you never know if you are going to have them. We definitely could use some more players.”

Practices run Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ottoman.

The newest player is Jevin Weinert who joined last fall.

“I moved in with Jordan Murphy who plays and decided to join,” Weinert said, adding his brother Alvis Weinert played for several years.

Murphy is one of nine players who has a Williams Lake Rustlers tattoo.

He had it done last year.

Some of the guys brought their dogs along for the afternoon and they too seemed to enjoy the exercise as well.

Jordan Murphy is one of nine of the players who has a tattoo featuring the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football logo.