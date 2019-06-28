Rugby and racing on lineup for Stampede weekend in lakecity

Stampede Hit to Pass kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29

Thunder Mountain Speedway’s Stampede Racing

Racing fans won’t want to miss this weekend at Thunder Mountain Speedway when it plays host to two nights of racing action during the Williams Lake Stampede. Friday night, June 28, all things mayhem and carnage take centre stage with the wildly popular Hit to Pass, Smoke Show and King of the Hill. This event is slated to run rain or shine with pit gates opening at 1 p.m., the spectator gate opening at 2 p.m. and racing to start at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 the All-Class Invitational will hit the pavement featuring the first race of the 2019 Tri-City Race Series. Bone stocks, pro minis and Williams Lake Forestry Supplies/NAPA Street Stocks will be in action. Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. Racing goes at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 28 to Monday, July 1

Williams Lake Stampede Rugby

The Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club is celebrating 40 years of is annual Stampede Rugby Tournament this year at the Ottoman Drive ruby pitch in the lakecity.

Games will take place Saturday and Sunday and spectators are welcome to come cheer on our local, and visiting, teams throughout.

A social is scheduled for Friday, June 28 as teams arrive to the tournament to kick off the weekend, while a fieldside concession for breakfast and lunch will be up and running during the tournament.

Finals are slated for Sunday afternoon. Featured at the tournament will be men’s, women’s, social and old boy’s divisions.

Check the Williams Lake Rustlers Facebook page for updates and a tournament schedule once it becomes available.


sports@wltribune.com
