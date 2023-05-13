Rowdies win Ice Breakert tournament, Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League season gets underway

After a week of league play the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League officially kicked off the season with its annual Ice Breaker Tournament the first weekend of May.
League president Linda Barbondy-Rich said 23 teams participated in the co-ed tournament. There are 31 teams in the league this year.
“The most we can have for a tournament is 28 teams. We only have four fields and that is plenty enough for it to be very busy.”
The weekend’s games started out with two divisions – 12 in division one and 11 in division tow
Teams played a two-game round robin and then went into double knock-out in the A, B, and C division and single knock-out in the D division.
The Rowdies won the A-division 12-5 against Rotten Eggs. Brew Js were in third place.
The Rookies won the B-division 11-8 against Mixed Nuts, Hell Raisers were in third place.
Smoky and the Bandits won C-division 16-13 against Eagles and Beavers, Sons of Pitches were third place.
Sticks and Stones won the D-division 14-13 against Esk’etemc, Puff Puff Smash got third place.
Weather over the weekend was OK, Barbondy-Rich said.
“We had rain, sun and wind. It was not bad – it could have been worse. But, our fields hold up very good, even if it rains.”
Next up the teams will continue working on the fields and fundraising.
The Rowdies Field Fundraiser tournament is slated for June 2, 3, 4.
Barbondy-Rich said they will take 16 teams in total and already had 12 signed up by Tuesday evening.
Anyone wanting to register can call her at 250-305-7747.
monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
