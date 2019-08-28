Rotten Eggs revel in smell of sweet success at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League year end tourney

Four teams were crowned champions in their respective divisions during the weekend as Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League as players rounded the bases for the final time this season.

Twenty-six teams converged at the Esler Sports Complex ball fields for the WLSPL Year End Tournament.

Teams opened with a two-game round robin and were seeded into ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ and ‘D’ divisions for double knockout playoff matches heading into Sunday’s championships.

There, in the ‘A’ final, it was perennial powerhouses the Rotten Eggs and the Rowdies, squaring off in the final.

Earlier in the tournament it was the Rowdies handily downing the Eggs, however, the Rotten Eggs got the last laugh as they marched away with the title in a tightly-contested 5-2 victory.

“It was a great game,” said Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League president and Rowdies captain Linda Barbondy. “You don’t see such a low scoring game in a final very often.”

In the ‘B’ division final it was the Brew Jays knocking off the Wild Chickens 12-7, while Puff Puff Smash edged Smokey and Bandits 12-11 in the ‘C’ division championship.

The ‘D’ final it was N8VS upending the Mighty Ores 16-6.

“The tournament went great,” Barbondy said. “The weather was good. We didn’t get the rain there was in town, and it was a good end to a great season. Our fields were in unbelievable shape and they’ll be even better before we shut down for the winter as we’ve still got lots of work to do up there.”

Barbondy added the season was extremely competitive as teams in all the divisions’ standings were close.

“I think that might be one of the best things about the league,” she said. “The stands are really close for a lot of the teams and that’s what makes our league great — lots of people play because of the divisional ball from ‘A’ to ‘E’ division.”

Prior to winter, Barbondy said a league annual general meeting will take place at a to be determined time.

She also thanked the league sponsors Gibraltar Mines, West Fraser, Tolko, Pinnacle Pellet, the Credit Union and Stampede Glass for their contributions to the league this season, and said if anyone is interested in being a league sponsor next season they can contact her at crazyrowdy22@yahoo.com.



