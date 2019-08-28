Rotten Eggs revel in smell of sweet success at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League year end tourney

Four teams were crowned champions in their respective divisions during the weekend as Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League as players rounded the bases for the final time this season.

Twenty-six teams converged at the Esler Sports Complex ball fields for the WLSPL Year End Tournament.

Teams opened with a two-game round robin and were seeded into ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ and ‘D’ divisions for double knockout playoff matches heading into Sunday’s championships.

There, in the ‘A’ final, it was perennial powerhouses the Rotten Eggs and the Rowdies, squaring off in the final.

Earlier in the tournament it was the Rowdies handily downing the Eggs, however, the Rotten Eggs got the last laugh as they marched away with the title in a tightly-contested 5-2 victory.

“It was a great game,” said Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League president and Rowdies captain Linda Barbondy. “You don’t see such a low scoring game in a final very often.”

In the ‘B’ division final it was the Brew Jays knocking off the Wild Chickens 12-7, while Puff Puff Smash edged Smokey and Bandits 12-11 in the ‘C’ division championship.

The ‘D’ final it was N8VS upending the Mighty Ores 16-6.

READ MORE: Slo-pitch league geared up for year-end tournament

“The tournament went great,” Barbondy said. “The weather was good. We didn’t get the rain there was in town, and it was a good end to a great season. Our fields were in unbelievable shape and they’ll be even better before we shut down for the winter as we’ve still got lots of work to do up there.”

Barbondy added the season was extremely competitive as teams in all the divisions’ standings were close.

“I think that might be one of the best things about the league,” she said. “The stands are really close for a lot of the teams and that’s what makes our league great — lots of people play because of the divisional ball from ‘A’ to ‘E’ division.”

Prior to winter, Barbondy said a league annual general meeting will take place at a to be determined time.

She also thanked the league sponsors Gibraltar Mines, West Fraser, Tolko, Pinnacle Pellet, the Credit Union and Stampede Glass for their contributions to the league this season, and said if anyone is interested in being a league sponsor next season they can contact her at crazyrowdy22@yahoo.com.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stewart poised to face Canada as member of Team B.C. All-Stars Friday

Just Posted

Rotten Eggs revel in smell of sweet success at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League year end tourney

Four teams were crowned champions in their respective divisions during the weekend

Williams Lake pursuing more Fire Smarting to increase community wildfire preparedness

Activities include fuel and vegetation management, FireSmart activities and education

Walk the walk and talk some art with Art Walk 2019

Artistic discoveries abound in Williams Lake this summer

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: Williams Lake man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Planned telephone upgrade will cause outage in Likely area Wednesday: Telus

Estimated outage is an hour sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

Most Read