Roos one win away from hoisting Coy Cup on Quesnel ice

The Quesnel Kangaroos punched their ticket to the Coy Cup final by punching out the Dawson Creek Canucks in round robin action.

The Thursday night game, on the Coy Cup schedule, pitted the undefeated Kangaroos against the defending Coy Cup champion Canucks in their first meeting of the tournament. Dawson Creek was coming off a 6-3 loss to the Terrace Rivermen the night before, while the Roos had beat Terrace 6-3 in the opening match of the event.

It was a penalty-filled affair, once the Kangaroos asserted a wide lead. Fights and misconducts peppered the second half of the game, as much as the Roos peppered the Dawson Creek net. Paul Girodat and Eric Galbraith scored a pair each, with Girodat adding a pair of assists. Brett Mero and Lane Vanderwettering notched singles for the Kangaroos, while Tommy Grant chipped in two assists and Justin Fulton adding three.

Dolan Bjornson, Alex Hanson and Evan Weaver scored the goals for the Canucks, with Hanson adding an assist and Dustin Bahm getting two apples.

The score was 3-0 Quesnel after the first period, they each scored two in the second, and they each scored one more in the third to end the game by the same 6-3 final score all other games have coincidentally ended at, also.

The second consecutive loss moves Dawson Creek into the relegation game on Friday night (March 31). They still have a chance to reach the final, if they can get into the Win column in this re-match against Terrace.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, get the bye to the finals on Saturday night.

