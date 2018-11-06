Roos deliver Stamps first loss of season

Photo submitted The Williams Lake Stampeders’ Darcy Flaherty was Saturday night’s featured player, and was happy to stick around after a tough loss to sign autographs and to meet with the fans.

The Williams Lake Stampeders were handed their first defeat of the Central Interior Hockey League season Saturday when the visiting Quesnel Kangaroos stormed into the lakecity a determined bunch.

The Kangaroos, on the strength of three late, unanswered third-period goals sent Williams Lake fans, who were celebrating the Stamps’ Halloween-themed game, home with tricks instead of treats in what was an action-packed, exciting hockey game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Williams Lake, coming into Saturday’s contest with a perfect five-win, no-loss record (including its home opener over the Kangaroos, 7-3), got on the board first as David Gore lit the lamp early on in the first period much to the excitement of the hometown fans.

Read more: Stamps send ‘Roos hopping home in season opener

Quesnel’s Nick Tomassetti would silence lakecity fans late in the period, sending the contest into the second period laced up at 1-1 with a late goal on Stamps’ netminder Willie Sellars.

In the second, Ryan Yaworski and Chad Wilde gave the Stampeders a two-goal cushion, before Quesnel answered back to bring the ‘Roos to a one-goal deficit early on.

Nathan Zurak, with 12:10 remaining in the period, again extended Williams Lake’s lead to 4-2, however, Quesnel once again responded with two late goals — the last Tomassetti’s second of the night to tie it up a 4-4 — with 1:20 remaining in the period.

Williams Lake’s Andrew Fisher gave the hometown side a 5-4 lead and another one-goal advantage early, but it was all Quesnel from there as the team notched three unanswered goals — the last, Tomassetti’s hat trick goal on an empty net — to secure the 7-5 victory and improve to three wins and two losses on the season.

Read more: Stamps dominant in back-to-back weekend wins

On Saturday, Nov. 10, the Stampeders will have a chance to return the favour to the Quesnel when they travel north for a 7:30 p.m. clash at the Quesnel Twin Arenas with the Kangaroos.

The Stamps then return home to take on the 6-0 and first place Prince Rupert Rampage on Nov. 17. Puck drop for that game is 7:30 p.m. at the CMRC.

GREG CODE:



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter