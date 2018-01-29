Rockets return with silver medal from Princeton tourney

The Williams Lake Peewee Rockets skated to a silver medal during the weekend at a nine-team tournament in Princeton. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Peewee Rockets blasted off from Princeton with a silver medal at a nine-team hockey tournament during the weekend.

Coaches said the team played well, defeating 100 MIle House and two teams from Merritt, before falling to Kelowna in the final.

“They played hard and never gave up, demonstrating great teamwork and sportsmanship,” said team manager Kari Johnson.

The Peewee Rockets roster at the tournament consisted of coach Corwin Smid (back from left), Eli Schwaller, Oliver Pole, assistant coach Trevor Smith, Kaleb Sytsma, Kevin Bursinger, Roman Boston, assistant coach Kevin Sytsma, Drent Louie, Andrew Smid (middle from left), Cordell Archie, Fisher Smith, Ethan Prest, Chase Dube and Luke Erlandson (front).