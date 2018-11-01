Roberts to be showcased among top youth rodeo stars at CFR

Roberts and group of top cowboys and cowgirls have been selected to compete at Westerner Park

Kristina Bradley photo Ryan Roberts (right) on his horse, Willow, and his team roping partner, Owen Perry of Kamloops, compete at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals late July in Merritt. Roberts and Perry will compete this week in team roping at the Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alta.

Lac La Hache’s Ryan Roberts will be showcased as one of today’s top up-and-coming rodeo stars at this week’s Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alta.

Several top young cowboys and cowgirls from throughout Western Canada have been selected to compete at Westerner Park Saturday, Nov. 3 during the CFR for what’s being billed the first annual Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo.

To top it all off, $24,000 in scholarship money will be up for grabs.

Roberts, 16 years old and a student at Lake City Secondary School, is coming off a successful high school rodeo season.

Alongside his team roping partner, Owen Perry of Kamloops, Roberts — as the header — rode home with the BC High School Rodeo championship buckle in the team roping event. This qualified Roberts and Perry for the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals July 27-29 in Merritt and the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21.

“We’ve [Owen and I] been roping together for about two years now, and we get along pretty well,” Roberts told the Tribune.

“You only get one go at Junior Canadian Finals so we’ll just see what happens and hopefully get a good time.”

Roberts said he’s looking forward to competing as part of the CFR, and catching all the action while he’s there.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve been to it to watch in Edmonton one year, so I’m just looking forward to getting over there. There are a lot of other people I know from BC High School Rodeo going, too, so it should be good.”

At the JCFR, Roberts will be riding his horse, Willow: a 12-year-old quarter horse broke by his sister on the family ranch as a colt.

Roberts and Perry will be up against Grady Quam (Crossfield, Alta.) and Dillon Graham (Wainwright, Alta.), Wylee Squair (Clyde, Alta.) and Kyle Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alta.), Janel Boyes (Brandon, Man.) and Stran Dunham (Souris, Man.), Kash Sigouin (Kamloops) and Carson Payton (Monte Creek), Denton Dunham (Indian Head, Sask.) and Dawson Stover (Qu’Appelle, Sask.) and Chase Skocdopole (Big Valley, Alta.) and Stran Pollitt (Eckville, Alta.).

The Canadian Finals Rodeo, meanwhile, kicked off Oct. 30 and is slated to run until Nov. 4.

It will be the CFR’s first appearance in Red Deer after moving this year from its longtime home in Edmonton.

The CFR features the 10 leading money winners in each event throughout the Canadian rodeo season, as well as the first- and second-place finishers in each event during the last 10 rodeos of the Canadian tour season.

Williams Lake’s Willie Crosina, meanwhile, has organized a bus trip to Red Deer to attend the CFR for the 42nd consecutive year.



