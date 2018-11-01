Kristina Bradley photo Ryan Roberts (right) on his horse, Willow, and his team roping partner, Owen Perry of Kamloops, compete at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals late July in Merritt. Roberts and Perry will compete this week in team roping at the Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alta.

Roberts to be showcased among top youth rodeo stars at CFR

Roberts and group of top cowboys and cowgirls have been selected to compete at Westerner Park

Lac La Hache’s Ryan Roberts will be showcased as one of today’s top up-and-coming rodeo stars at this week’s Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alta.

Several top young cowboys and cowgirls from throughout Western Canada have been selected to compete at Westerner Park Saturday, Nov. 3 during the CFR for what’s being billed the first annual Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo.

To top it all off, $24,000 in scholarship money will be up for grabs.

Roberts, 16 years old and a student at Lake City Secondary School, is coming off a successful high school rodeo season.

READ MORE: Rodeo athletes earn spots at Canadians, nationals

Alongside his team roping partner, Owen Perry of Kamloops, Roberts — as the header — rode home with the BC High School Rodeo championship buckle in the team roping event. This qualified Roberts and Perry for the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals July 27-29 in Merritt and the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15-21.

“We’ve [Owen and I] been roping together for about two years now, and we get along pretty well,” Roberts told the Tribune.

“You only get one go at Junior Canadian Finals so we’ll just see what happens and hopefully get a good time.”

Roberts said he’s looking forward to competing as part of the CFR, and catching all the action while he’s there.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve been to it to watch in Edmonton one year, so I’m just looking forward to getting over there. There are a lot of other people I know from BC High School Rodeo going, too, so it should be good.”

At the JCFR, Roberts will be riding his horse, Willow: a 12-year-old quarter horse broke by his sister on the family ranch as a colt.

Roberts and Perry will be up against Grady Quam (Crossfield, Alta.) and Dillon Graham (Wainwright, Alta.), Wylee Squair (Clyde, Alta.) and Kyle Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alta.), Janel Boyes (Brandon, Man.) and Stran Dunham (Souris, Man.), Kash Sigouin (Kamloops) and Carson Payton (Monte Creek), Denton Dunham (Indian Head, Sask.) and Dawson Stover (Qu’Appelle, Sask.) and Chase Skocdopole (Big Valley, Alta.) and Stran Pollitt (Eckville, Alta.).

The Canadian Finals Rodeo, meanwhile, kicked off Oct. 30 and is slated to run until Nov. 4.

It will be the CFR’s first appearance in Red Deer after moving this year from its longtime home in Edmonton.

The CFR features the 10 leading money winners in each event throughout the Canadian rodeo season, as well as the first- and second-place finishers in each event during the last 10 rodeos of the Canadian tour season.

READ MORE: Crosina leading 42nd annual trip to Canadian Finals Rodeo

Williams Lake’s Willie Crosina, meanwhile, has organized a bus trip to Red Deer to attend the CFR for the 42nd consecutive year.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Halloween havoc: Virtanen scores 2 as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

Just Posted

Rotating mill worker strike lands at Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division

Talks continue as mill workers take to picket lines Thursday morning

Roberts to be showcased among top youth rodeo stars at CFR

Roberts and group of top cowboys and cowgirls have been selected to compete at Westerner Park

Photos: Downtown Trick’R’Treat Kicked off Halloween in style

Laughter, candy and costumes filled the downtown core for the start of Halloween in Williams Lake.

Blue Fins show early-season speed at Kamloops meet

Williams Lake Blue Fins members blended swimming and rock climbing on the weekend

Marie Sharpe Elementary students march along with Halloween activities

Costume parade a fun time for children

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read