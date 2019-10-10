Roberts, Pinchbeck invited to CFR as Rising Stars

Bull rider Cordell Pinchbeck and saddle bronc rider Ryan Roberts will be among 46 contestants

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club athletes: saddle bronc rider Ryan Roberts get ready to compete during the Williams Lake High School Rodeo this past May.

Two young Williams Lake cowboys will be in the spotlight next month at the second annual MNP Rising Stars Junior Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Bull rider Cordell Pinchbeck and saddle bronc rider Ryan Roberts will be among 46 contestants competing in the Westerner Park Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The junior competitors were selected based on their Canadian high school rodeo standings.

READ MORE: Williams Lake plays host to best young rodeo athletes at annual high school rodeo

The event is part of the 46th annual CFR, which has long been the destination of a bus tour full of Cariboo rodeo fans led by Willie Crosina.

This year marks the 43rd year for the bus tour, of which Cordell’s grandparents just happen to be on this year.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.