River Kings upend Stamps to be crowned CIHL champs

The Terrace River Kings are the Central Interior Hockey League champions.

Terrace River Kings forward Ben Reinbolt flips a shot on the Williams Lake Stampeders’ net last Saturday in game one of the CIHL playoff final. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Kings knocked off the visiting Williams Lake Stampeders 4-3 Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three CIHL playoff final, 2-0, after winning game one in Williams Lake the weekend prior, 6-5 in overtime.

On Saturday, Williams Lake jumped out to an early 2-0 first-period lead, before Terrace answered back on a power play, then notched another to even up the score at 2-2.

The Stampeders regained a one-goal lead on a blast from Kaleb Boyle to wrap up the second period’s scoring.

Terrace, however, blasted out of the starting blocks in the third period to tie the game at three a piece, before a power play goal with 41 seconds left in the contest sealed the deal on the championship.

Both teams will be back in action in Williams Lake from March 27-31 when the Stampeders host the Coy Cup Senior Men’s ‘AA’ Provincial Championship on home ice.

Check the Tribune for game schedules as it becomes available.