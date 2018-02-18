Terrace River Kings forward Ben Reinbolt flips a shot on the Williams Lake Stampeders’ net last Saturday in game one of the CIHL playoff final. (Greg Sabatino photo)

River Kings upend Stamps to be crowned CIHL champs

The Terrace River Kings are the Central Interior Hockey League champions.

The Terrace River Kings are the Central Interior Hockey League champions.

The Kings knocked off the visiting Williams Lake Stampeders 4-3 Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three CIHL playoff final, 2-0, after winning game one in Williams Lake the weekend prior, 6-5 in overtime.

READ MORE: River Kings take game one of CIHL final

On Saturday, Williams Lake jumped out to an early 2-0 first-period lead, before Terrace answered back on a power play, then notched another to even up the score at 2-2.

The Stampeders regained a one-goal lead on a blast from Kaleb Boyle to wrap up the second period’s scoring.

Terrace, however, blasted out of the starting blocks in the third period to tie the game at three a piece, before a power play goal with 41 seconds left in the contest sealed the deal on the championship.

Both teams will be back in action in Williams Lake from March 27-31 when the Stampeders host the Coy Cup Senior Men’s ‘AA’ Provincial Championship on home ice.

Check the Tribune for game schedules as it becomes available.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada, Ilnicki, lay 45-5 drubbing on Brazil

Just Posted

River Kings upend Stamps to be crowned CIHL champs

The Terrace River Kings are the Central Interior Hockey League champions.

Cool and crisp, but it’s blue sky and sunshine in the Cariboo

Blue sky above and sunshine beaming down is creating a beautiful day outside Sunday in the Cariboo.

Snowbank snowman

A skiing snowman, stuck in a snowbank?

Female T-wolves blank Dawson Creek Predators in first of three-game set

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves shutout the Dawson Creek Predators 4-0 Saturday.

Light snowfall greets lakecity residents Saturday morning

Residents were being greeted to another dusting of snow Saturday morning in Williams Lake.

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdosed after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Most Read