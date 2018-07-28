A crowd gathers Saturday morning at Sugarcane where the Williams Lake Indian Band and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation are set for the grand opening of the new ball diamond at Sugarcane. (LeRae Haynes photos)

Ribbon cutting underway at Sugarcane for new ball diamond

Players, community delegates and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation gathered Saturday morning

In honour of the newly refurbished baseball diamond at the Williams Lake Indian Band, players, community delegates and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation gathered Saturday morning at Sugarcane for its official grand opening.

Local representatives are joining Jays Care officials to host the special ribbon cutting ceremony and baseball clinic for youth in the community.

The construction of the field was made possible with a $90,000 investment through the Jays Care Foundation’s Field of Dreams grant program.

In 2017, the WLIB was awarded the grant through Jays Care’s Field of Dreams program, which provides funding to design, refurbish and build safe spaces for children and youth.

The grant was used to support field refurbishments on to the local diamond.

In the past five years Jays Care has committed more than $7.5 million to 70 infrastructure projects across Canada.

 

One of two teams lineup during the grand opening of the Williams Lake Indian Band ball diamond Saturday.

Warmups ensue and enthusiastic youngsters prepare for the opening ceremonies at the new ball field at Sugarcane.

Previous story
B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut
Next story
‘They pee in the bushes’: Washroom closure a problem for Island ballplayers

Just Posted

MLA Barnett continues to help those impacted by 2017 wildfires

Every day she’s trying to help people

Progress being made on five new wildfires in Cariboo

No significant growth was seen overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday on five new fires

UPDATE: Red Cross agrees to fund rural fire departments in the Cariboo

The move comes after North Cariboo MLA Coralee Oakes drew attention to lack of resources

Ribbon cutting underway at Sugarcane for new ball diamond

Players, community delegates and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation gathered Saturday morning

RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Stanely Stump Jr.

Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Stanley Stump Jr.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is currently responding to a new fire approximately… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Most Read