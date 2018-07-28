Ribbon cutting underway at Sugarcane for new ball diamond

A crowd gathers Saturday morning at Sugarcane where the Williams Lake Indian Band and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation are set for the grand opening of the new ball diamond at Sugarcane. (LeRae Haynes photos)

In honour of the newly refurbished baseball diamond at the Williams Lake Indian Band, players, community delegates and the Toronto Blue Jays Care Foundation gathered Saturday morning at Sugarcane for its official grand opening.

Local representatives are joining Jays Care officials to host the special ribbon cutting ceremony and baseball clinic for youth in the community.

The construction of the field was made possible with a $90,000 investment through the Jays Care Foundation’s Field of Dreams grant program.

In 2017, the WLIB was awarded the grant through Jays Care’s Field of Dreams program, which provides funding to design, refurbish and build safe spaces for children and youth.

The grant was used to support field refurbishments on to the local diamond.

In the past five years Jays Care has committed more than $7.5 million to 70 infrastructure projects across Canada.

One of two teams lineup during the grand opening of the Williams Lake Indian Band ball diamond Saturday.