Ribbon cutting on WLIB ball field Saturday

The Williams Lake Indian Band is hosting the grand opening of its new ball diamond Saturday

Anna Kalelest photo The Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Ball Diamond will be bustling with activity this weekend for its grand opening following the completion of its overhaul and renovations this spring.

Some special surprises are in store this Saturday, July 28 when the Williams Lake Indian Band celebrates the grand opening ribbon cutting of its new ball diamond at Sugarcane.

Major upgrades and renovations were completed early May on the field after the WLIB was selected as a $98,000 grant recipient from the Toronto Blue Jays Foundation.

READ MORE: Sugarcane ball diamond gets major overhaul, upgrades

The Blue Jays Care Foundation will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where they’ll be shooting footage for a special to be aired on Rogers Sportsnet in the future.

“The kids are all getting Blue Jays hats,” said WLIB Coun. Willie Sellars. “[Local] Mike Tomlinson’s doing a skills camp after the ribbon cutting and first pitch. We’re going to have 50 to 70 kids there … going to be cool.”

For the upgrades, the WLIB pitched in an additional $60,000, on top of several in-kind donations from local businesses for the completion of the project, which totals $158,000.

The completed ball diamond features brand new infield crushed brick, field lighting, a fully irrigated outfield, new bleachers, a new backstop and a new washroom.

Everyone is invited to attend the ribbon cutting this Saturday in celebration of the field’s grand opening.

@geesabby

sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.