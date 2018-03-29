Greg Sabatino photo The city is gearing up to celebrate spring with its annual Nutrition Fun Walk and Run on April 8.

Residents invited to enjoy spring April 8 at Nutrition Fun Walk and Run

The city is inviting residents to celebrate spring at the annual Nutrition Fun Walk and Run

The city is inviting residents to celebrate spring on Sunday, April 8 at the annual Nutrition Fun Walk and Run.

This free, fun five-kilometre event starts at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 11 a.m. and travels gently through the residential neighbourhoods of the city.

The Nutrition Fun Walk and Run began in 1990 with 60 participants as a way to promote healthy eating and active living and as a kickoff event to celebrate spring.

Since the walk and run’s inception, this event has grown to well over 400 residents participating every year.

It is a great opportunity to load up your stroller or bicycles and bring your pets and children along. Families and friends can expect to enjoy nutritious refreshments and fabulous prizes, the city says.

March, meanwhile, was Nutrition Month, and the city has been promoting healthy eating through the annual event.

This year’s Nutrition Month campaign was “Unlock the Potential of Food.”

“Food has the potential to help children discover through learning to cook and building balanced meals, setting the stage for a lifetime of healthy eating,” said Kandice Mueller, community dietitian with Interior Health.

“Food also has the potential to unite us at meal times, holidays and celebrations, promoting connection within families, communities and cultures.”

Visit www.nutritionmonth2018.ca for information about how food is much more than nourishment.

For more information about the Nutrition Fun Run contact the city’s Recreation Services Department at 250-398-7665.

