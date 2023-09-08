Another hockey season is set to get underway with rep tryouts taking place. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rep tryouts kick off Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association season

Tryouts are taking place over the coming days

The 2023/2024 hockey season officially kicks off this week with rep tryouts.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association is hosting tryouts for U11 development, U13 and U 13 Female, U15 and U15 Female, and U18 and U18 Female teams.

All the divisions get two pre skate ice times, three sessions where evaluations take place and a game over the course of a week.

The WLMHA recreation division includes U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U18 teams with ice time set for October.

