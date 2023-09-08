Rep tryouts kick off Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association season

Tryouts are taking place over the coming days

Another hockey season is set to get underway with rep tryouts taking place. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2023/2024 hockey season officially kicks off this week with rep tryouts.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association is hosting tryouts for U11 development, U13 and U 13 Female, U15 and U15 Female, and U18 and U18 Female teams.

All the divisions get two pre skate ice times, three sessions where evaluations take place and a game over the course of a week.

The WLMHA recreation division includes U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U18 teams with ice time set for October.

Williams Lake