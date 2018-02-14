Registration undeway for popular Race for Kids

Registration for the Race for Kids fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, June 2, is now underway.

Registration for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Fourth Annual Race for Kids fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m. in Boitanio Park, is now underway.

Teams of four adults, ages 18 and over, compete in an urban adventure, ‘Amazing Race-style’ event in downtown Williams Lake.

In past years, the race has garnered rave reviews from local participants who’ve said they’ve had a fantastic time solving clues of where their next location is, and completing challenges. Typically, teams have come up with a theme and dress up in costume accordingly.

The event raises funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s programs for children and youth. Plenty of prizes and lots of fun is promised.

To register a team, sponsor a team or make a general donation to the event visit www.bgcwilliamslake.com/race-for-kids.