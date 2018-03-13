Will Roberts of the Williams Lake Prospects player takes a swing during a minor fastball game against 100 Mile House during last year’s season.

Registration underway for upcoming Williams Lake Minor Fastball season

Organizers gearing up for 2018 minor fastball season in Williams Lake

It’s time to play ball.

The Williams Lake Minor Fastball League is now accepting registration for its upcoming 2018 season, which is slated to begin April 24.

Divisions include: T-ball (4-6 years), U8 (7-8 years), U10 (9-10 years), U12 (11-12 years), U14 (13-14 years), U16 (15-16 years) and U18 (17-18 years).

Registrations can be requested through the Williams Lake Minor Fastball Facebook page, and there is also a link with the registration form available for download on the site.

“We’ll be posting registration dates and times on the page in the near future,” said WLMFL president Nick Surette. “We are looking at a possible increase in numbers from last year and will need volunteers, coaches, helpers and umps.”

Registration includes a hat, T-shirt and team photo. The regular season is slated to run until the end of June with games Monday and Wednesday evenings, plus a one-day weekend tournament in June.

All games and practices take place at the Dave Means Ball Park beginning at 6 p.m.

Surette said the only requirements to play are a ball glove and appropriate footwear.

For more information visit the league’s Facebook page by searching “Williams Lake Minor Fastball.”

