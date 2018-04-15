Williams Lake Midget Red’s coach Ian Thompson (back from left), Jacob Thomas, kaden Stobie, Carter Robertson, Nick Skakun, Wilson Thompson, Thomas burke, Matt Samson, assistant coach Corwin Smid, Sam Evans (front from left), Zantaya Horvat, Logan Hutchinson, Carson Fisher, Braden Robbins, Jaedyn Shortreed and Brady Smid picked up a silver medal in Cochrane, Alta. at a tournament late March. (Photo submitted)

Red RopeRippers win silver at Yelnats Cup in Alberta

The Williams Lake Red RopeRippers picked up a silver medal last month in Cochrane, Alta.

The Williams Lake Red RopeRippers midget house team finished up its season east of the B.C. border late last month with a silver medal win at the Yelnats Cup tournament in Cochrane, Alta.

The team lost its first game to a tough Cochrane team, 11-4, before rebounding with an 8-2 win over the South East Edmonton Storm, and a 19-6 victory over the Cochrane Stars where just about every player on the team recorded at least a point.

Following the eight-team round robin, Williams Lake sat third, and went on to face the Cochrane Seals Saturday evening to decide who would earn a berth in Sunday’s gold-medal game.

With the score tied 5-5 through regulation, and a five-minute overtime, the game came down to a shootout.

Thomas Burke scored first for Williams Lake, before goaltender Carson Fisher shut the door on the Seals for the next four shooters. Logan Hutchinson, meanwhile, scored for Williams Lake on the team’s fourth shot to win the game and advance the team to the final.

Sunday, Williams Lake squared off with the Cochrane Red team that handed them their first loss on day one of the tournament.

The score tilted to each teams’ side throughout, before Cochrane notched a late goal to give the team a 7-6 win and Williams Lake to settle for the silver medal.

The team also said its farewells to coach Ian Thompson and Wilson Thopmson, Nick Skakun, Zantaya Horvat, Kaden Stobie, Brett Downey and Jacob Thomas, who were playing their last games with the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association.

