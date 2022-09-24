Rainmakers, Rowdy Chix win Kings and Queens slo-pitch tourney in Williams Lake

Rowdy Chix pitcher Linda Barbondy-Rich heads toward a successful run to home during the championship game against Karma from Prince George Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Kings and Queens tournament. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A player up to bat on the Bombers team during the championship game against the Rainmakers. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune) Tanya Grinder with the Rowdy Chix hits the ball during the championship game against Karma, Sunday Sept. 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rowdy Chix player Cherise Storoschuk holds her 14-month-old daughter Caroline while having a break from being on the field. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rowdy Chix from Williams Lake won the Queens tournament including Karen Yaworski, back left, Tanya Grinder, Bev Ross, Alicia Beaman, Mandi Holling, Jen French, Linda Barbondy-Rich and front left Cherise Storoschuk, Morgan Garmen, Vanessa Clement, Alena Mayer with Lesley Allgrove centre front. (Photo submitted)

A local team and a Kamloops team emerged the winners of the first-ever Kings and Queens tournament hosted by the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League.

The tournament saw eight men-only and eight women-only teams compete through the weekend.

On the men’s side, it was the Rainmakers from Kamloops who emerged the champions winning 14-12 against the Bombers from Quesnel.

Third place went to Squad from Prince George.

Rowdy Chix from Williams Lake won 13-3 in the final game against Karma from Prince George.

Third place went to Q-Town Queens from Quesnel.

First prize was $1,200 plus lottery tickets, second prize was $800 plus lottery tickets and third prize was $400.

“We played 35 innings back-to-back to beat the Prince George team in the final,” said Linda Barbondy-Rich, WLSPL president and pitcher for the Rowdy Chix. “We lost our second game to Karma – that’s why we played so many games.”

Barbondy-Rich said the tournament went well for the first time running a Kings and Queens, noting the other organizer was Nick Surette who was also running the Rowdies Mens team that competed.

Paul Grinder was keeping score for the women’s final game and said his team the Smokies were bumped out in the morning.

“We had a good turnout for the tournament,” he said. “I think we need more of these Kings and Queens. The energy is good.”

Vanessa Clement on the Rowdy Chix said the weekend was fantastic.

“Linda’s done a great job organizing. There’s been some good ball. It’s good to have different people out there and have a combo of different girls from Williams Lake playing together.”

Team member Mandi Holling said it was nice to be able to play locally because they normally travel out of town to play these types of tournaments.

“It’s nice to see people coming to our town and support our league. All-ladies is awesome and to see the calibre ladies can play is awesome.”

Adam Ligertwood on the Bombers team from Quesnel said it is always good to come to Williams Lake and play.

Barbondy-Rich was happy with the weekend, especially the weather.

“The weather was good for September. It was a good weekend and people looked like they were having lots of fun.”

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward field upgrades, including some new infield shale that was expected to be delivered this week.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SoftballSportsWilliams Lake