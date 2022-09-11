Racers tear up track at Future West Moto series in Williams Lake

Marcus Deausy races to win in the Pro Am open class Saturday, Sept. 10 during Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. It was the first race for Deausy since an injury this summer sidelined him from competing in the Triple Crown Series. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Marcus Deausy races to win in the Pro Am open class Saturday, Sept. 10 during Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. It was the first race for Deausy since an injury this summer sidelined him from competing in the Triple Crown Series. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The weather is great for the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. Sept. 10 and 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The weather is great for the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. Sept. 10 and 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association is hosting Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series Sept. 10 and 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association is hosting Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series Sept. 10 and 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Round 6 of racing continues in the Future West Moto series Sunday, Sept. 11 hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association.

Racers arrived Friday to set up their camps at the local race track just off Bond Lake Road near the SPCA, with a full day of racing getting underway all day Saturday.

Sunday races are expected to go until 3 p.m.

Eighteen-year-old racer Marcus Deausy of Williams Lake took to the track twice Saturday, competing for the first time since he was injured while practising for the Triple Crown Series.

Deausy, who has been racing since he was five, said he wants to make a career out of racing and that it felt good to get back out on the track. He is set to race again Sunday morning.

For more, see this week’s Williams Lake Tribune.

