One of Quesnel River Archers’ youngest members takes aim at the club’s facility on Reid Street, where the archery camp will take place in March. Melanie Law photo

Quesnel hosting B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp March 17-18

Indigenous youth age 10 to 18 can register for this free camp

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) has announced the dates and locations for some of its B.C. Indigenous Provincial Athlete Development Camps, and Quesnel is on the list.

The Quesnel Tillicum Society Native Friendship Centre will host the B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp on March 17-18, with Quesnel River Archers providing the space, at their indoor range on Reid Street, and instruction.

The event will feature an introduction to competition as well as a mini competition on day two.

It’s open to all Indigenous youth age 10 to 18, and all skill-levels are welcome to try the sport.

Quesnel River Archers’ Cathy Schaefer says the event will be a lot of fun.

“We’ve had some Indigenous kids come though before. We’ll provide instructors and it should be a fun way for some new youth to get to know the sport. There will be a small 3-D tournament on Sunday.”

ISPARC aims to improve the health outcomes of Aboriginal people by supporting and encouraging physically active communities and by expanding access to sports and recreation opportunities.

“It’s a provincial camp, but we want to get as many local kids in there as possible,” says Melissa Boles, who is organizing the event as one of ISPARC’s community champions.

Boles hopes more Quesnel residents will get involved as community champions, helping to bring more youth camps like this to town.

“They have swimming, basketball, hockey, anything. And it’s all in preparation for ISPARC’s North American Indigenous Games,” says Boles.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. There are all these kids who just love to play and don’t have the opportunity,” she comments.

Registration for Quesnel’s free ISPARC archery camp is open now. Register at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.eu/forms/2018-bc-indigenous-archery-camp-quesnel/

Previous story
First Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament a hit

Just Posted

Where’s a sand truck when you need it?

Northbound traffic detoured along Broadway Avenue as trucks get stuck on highway

Sunday’s snowfall in Williams Lake breaks 1960-record

Residents, businesses and city crews continue to dig out a record-breaking snowfall… Continue reading

Buses cancelled for students in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Most School District 27 buses are not running today, Monday, Feb 5 but schools are open

Snowfall ceases, for now, in Williams Lake

Sunday’s widespread snowfall left many Cariboo residents forced to dig out their vehicles.

Emergency crews on scene at South Lakeside Drive collision

South Lakeside Drive is currently reduced to single lane alternating traffic following a collision.

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Quesnel hosting B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp March 17-18

Indigenous youth age 10 to 18 can register for this free camp

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Meningococcal outbreak in Okanagan soon to be over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Most Read